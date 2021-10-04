DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021-10-04 / 20:24 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 14th interim notification

In the period from 27 September 2021 up to and including 01 October 2021, a total of 2,850 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 27 September 2021 up to and including 01 October 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)^1 27.09.2021 628 135.55 XETRA 85,123.00 28.09.2021 419 134.51 XETRA 56,359.40 29.09.2021 591 134.06 XETRA 79,232.40 30.09.2021 604 132.47 XETRA 80,009.40 01.10.2021 608 132.83 XETRA 80,761.80

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 01 October 2021 amounts to 33,350 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 04 October 2021

MBB SE

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MBB SE Joachimsthaler Strasse 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.mbb.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1238183 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)