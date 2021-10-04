Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

10/04/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021-10-04 / 20:24 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 14th interim notification

In the period from 27 September 2021 up to and including 01 October 2021, a total of 2,850 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 27 September 2021 up to and including 01 October 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows: 

 
 
 Date          Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)^1 
 
 27.09.2021    628                                         135.55              XETRA    85,123.00 
 
 28.09.2021    419                                         134.51              XETRA    56,359.40 
 
 29.09.2021    591                                         134.06              XETRA    79,232.40 
 
 30.09.2021    604                                         132.47              XETRA    80,009.40 
 
 01.10.2021    608                                         132.83              XETRA    80,761.80

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 01 October 2021 amounts to 33,350 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 04 October 2021

MBB SE

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      MBB SE 
              Joachimsthaler Strasse 34 
              10719 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mbb.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1238183 2021-10-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 14:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

All news about MBB SE
02:25pSHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation ..
DJ
09/21MBB : Interim notification 20 September 2021
PU
09/21MBB : Individual transactions until 20 September 2021
PU
09/16MBB : Doubles Size of FY21 Share Repurchase Program to $11.8 Million
MT
09/15MBB : increases share buyback program 2021
PU
09/15MBB SE increases share buyback program 2021
DJ
09/15SHARE BUYBACK : Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
DJ
09/06SHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation ..
DJ
09/03MBB : Interim notification 06 September 2021
PU
08/30DGAP-CMS : Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the R..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 726 M 843 M 843 M
Net income 2021 9,15 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2021 118 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 776 M 902 M 901 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 654
Free-Float 33,2%
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 130,80 €
Average target price 159,33 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer
Tim Hameister Vice President-Finance
Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman
Oliver Wroblewski Head-Information Technology
Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBB SE20.55%900
CINTAS CORPORATION9.58%40 285
TELEPERFORMANCE SE24.73%23 041
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.83%13 882
EDENRED SE0.39%13 456
LG CORP.-3.11%12 534