SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

11/29/2021 | 10:31am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

29.11.2021 / 16:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

Purchase of own shares - 22nd interim notification

In the period from 22 November 2021 up to and including 26 November 2021, a total of 4,323 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 November 2021 up to and including 26 November 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average price (EUR)

Exchange

Volume (EUR)1

22.11.2021

793

127.70

XETRA

101,264.80

23.11.2021

858

125.06

XETRA

107,300.60

24.11.2021

839

123.61

XETRA

103,705.40

25.11.2021

903

124.42

XETRA

112,351.80

26.11.2021

930

121.93

XETRA

113,390.60

  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 26 November 2021 amounts to 61,775 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 29 November 2021

MBB SE

 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 


29.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252650  29.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252650&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
