Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 22nd interim notification

In the period from 22 November 2021 up to and including 26 November 2021, a total of 4,323 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 November 2021 up to and including 26 November 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1 22.11.2021 793 127.70 XETRA 101,264.80 23.11.2021 858 125.06 XETRA 107,300.60 24.11.2021 839 123.61 XETRA 103,705.40 25.11.2021 903 124.42 XETRA 112,351.80 26.11.2021 930 121.93 XETRA 113,390.60

1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 26 November 2021 amounts to 61,775 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 29 November 2021

