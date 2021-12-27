Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MBB SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

12/27/2021 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

27.12.2021 / 18:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

Purchase of own shares - 26th interim notification

In the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 24 December 2021, a total of 3,125 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2021. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 1 June 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 20 December 2021 up to and including 24 December 2021 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average price (EUR)

Exchange

Volume (EUR)1

20.12.2021

940

127.04

XETRA

119,416.60

21.12.2021

879

128.83

XETRA

113,240.60

22.12.2021

587

131.05

XETRA

76,925.40

23.12.2021

719

132.81

XETRA

95,489.80

24.12.2021

0

-

-

0.00

  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2021 in the period up to and including 24 December 2021 amounts to 81,909 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has

been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 27 December 2021

MBB SE

 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

 


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262566  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262566&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MBB SE
12:16pSHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation ..
EQ
12/22MBB : Interim notification 20 December 2021
PU
12/22MBB : Individual transactions until December 17, 2021
PU
12/20SHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation ..
EQ
12/14MBB : Interim notification 13 December 2021
PU
12/14MBB : Individual transactions until December 10, 2021
PU
12/13SHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation ..
EQ
12/10MBB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/06MBB : Individual transactions until 3 December 2021
PU
12/06MBB : Interim notification 6 December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 674 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -1,13 M -1,13 M
Net cash 2021 194 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 -784x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 790 M 895 M 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart MBB SE
Duration : Period :
MBB SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 133,20 €
Average target price 151,45 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Constantin Mang Chief Executive Officer
Aline Ruppert Vice President-Finance
Christof Nesemeier Executive Chairman
Oliver Wroblewski Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Jakob Ammer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBB SE22.77%894
CINTAS CORPORATION23.07%45 094
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.99%25 410
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.59%14 863
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.46%12 140
EDENRED SE-12.99%11 379