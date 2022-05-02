Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares - 10th interim notification
In the period from 25 April 2022 up to and including 29 April 2022, a total of 3,795 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 25 April 2022 up to and including 29 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
1 Excl. acquisition costs
|Date
|Total number of shares bought back (number)
|Average price (EUR)
|Exchange
|Volume (EUR)1
|25.04.2022
|862
|122.33
|XETRA
|105,447.60
|26.04.2022
|852
|122.96
|XETRA
|104,763.60
|27.04.2022
|860
|122.62
|XETRA
|105,450.80
|28.04.2022
|742
|125.71
|XETRA
|93,277.40
|29.04.2022
|479
|127.40
|XETRA
|61,026.40
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 29 April 2022 amounts to 42,640 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has
been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html
Berlin, 02 May 2022
MBB SE
