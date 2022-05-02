Log in
    MBB   DE000A0ETBQ4

MBB SE

(MBB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 11:22:00 am EDT
122.00 EUR   -4.39%
04/27MBB : Interim notification 25 April 2022
PU
04/25SHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
EQ
04/19MBB : Interim notification 19 April 2022
PU
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

05/02/2022 | 10:56am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MBB SE / Share buyback
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

02.05.2022 / 16:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - 10th interim notification

In the period from 25 April 2022 up to and including 29 April 2022, a total of 3,795 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2022. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 21 February 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 25 April 2022 up to and including 29 April 2022 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
25.04.2022 862 122.33 XETRA 105,447.60
26.04.2022 852 122.96 XETRA 104,763.60
27.04.2022 860 122.62 XETRA 105,450.80
28.04.2022 742 125.71 XETRA 93,277.40
29.04.2022 479 127.40 XETRA 61,026.40
1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2022 in the period up to and including 29 April 2022 amounts to 42,640 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has
been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/shares/buyback.html

Berlin, 02 May 2022

MBB SE

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341459  02.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
