W dniu 4 października 2023 roku otrzymaliśmy podpisane zwrotnie dwie umowy zawarte z firmą ModaModa Co. Ltd z siedzibą w Seulu w Korei Południowej. Południowokoreańska spółka zajmuje się produkcją innowacyjnych kosmetyków. W związku z planami ekspansji na rynek europejski, po przeprowadzonych rozmowach i negocjacjach, Emitent został wybrany do roli importera oraz zbudowania sieci sprzedaży produktów ModaModa w Polsce i Europie.

Produkty Modamoda wykorzystują właściwości przeciwutleniające polifenoli, które w owocach brązowieją, aby naturalnie zabarwić włosy podczas mycia szamponem. Wynajdując pierwszą na świecie formułę naturalnego szamponu brązującego z wykorzystaniem polifenoli, ModaModa jest liderem na rynku szamponów przyciemniających włosy w Korei Południowej.

Pierwszą z podpisanych umów jest Umowa ramowa o współpracy, zachowaniu poufności i nieujawnianiu informacji. Na mocy jej postanowień strony zdefiniowały relacje biznesowe oraz parametry przyszłych zobowiązań prawnych, a także ustalono zasady poufności, co do kluczowych źródeł i kontaktów. Umowa zakłada podjęcie długofalowej współpracy między stronami i definiuje ramowe zasady funkcjonowania, gdzie wspólnym celem będzie budowa przez Emitenta sieci dystrybucyjnej produktów ModaModa oraz ich import. Umowa została zawarta na czas nieokreślony. Pozostałe warunki Umowy nie odbiegają od stosowanych powszechnie standardów.

Drugim dokumentem jest protokół ustaleń ("Memorandum of Understanding"), którego celem jest określenie ról i obowiązków każdej ze stron w związku z budową sieci dystrybucyjnej oraz zadaniem Emitenta jako importera produktów ModaModa. Żadna ze stron nie może scedować lub przekazać MOU oraz obowiązków i praw przyznanych na jego mocy na rzecz osoby trzeciej bez uprzedniej pisemnej zgody drugiej strony. MOU stanowi całość porozumienia między Stronami i zastępuje wszelkie wcześniejsze ustne lub pisemne porozumienia lub umowy dotyczące opisanych w nim kwestii.

On 4 October 2023, we received back signed two contracts concluded with ModaModa Co. Ltd, based in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean company is involved in the production of innovative cosmetics. In connection with expansion plans to the European market, after discussions and negotiations, the Issuer was selected to act as an importer and build a sales network for ModaModa products in Poland and Europe.

Modamoda products take advantage of the antioxidant properties of polyphenols, which brown in fruit to naturally colour the hair during shampooing. By inventing the world's first natural bronzing shampoo formula using polyphenols, ModaModa is the market leader in hair darkening shampoos in South Korea.

The first agreement signed is the Framework Agreement on Cooperation, Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure of Information. Under its provisions, the parties have defined the business relationship and the parameters of future legal obligations, and confidentiality rules have been established as to key sources and contacts. The agreement assumes long-term cooperation between the parties and defines the framework principles of operation, where the common goal will be the construction by the Issuer of a distribution network of ModaModa products and their import. The agreement was concluded for an indefinite period of time. Other conditions of the Agreement do not deviate from the commonly used standards.

The second document is a Memorandum of Understanding("MOU"), the purpose of which is to define the roles and responsibilities of each party in relation to the construction of a distribution network and the task of the Issuer as an importer of ModaModa products. Neither Party may assign or transfer the MOU and the obligations and rights granted hereunder to a third party without the prior written consent of the other Party. The MOU constitutes the entire agreement between the Parties and supersedes any prior oral or written understandings or agreements regarding the matters described herein.