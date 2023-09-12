Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

(Free translation)

To the board of directors of MBH Bank Nyrt.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of MBH Bank Nyrt. ("Company") as of 30 June 2023 - in which total assets equal to total liabilities and equity are MHUF 10,487,212 - and the related condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six month period then ended - in which the consolidated interim total comprehensive income is MHUF 110,391 -, the condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity, condensed consolidated interim cash flow statement and the condensed consolidated interim notes ("condensed consolidated interim financial information").

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim financial reporting' as adopted by the European Union.

Budapest, 11 September 2023

Árpád Balázs Partner Statutory auditor Licence number: 006931 PricewaterhouseCoopers Könyvvizsgáló Kft. 1055 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 78.

Translation note:

This English version of our report is a translation from the original version prepared in Hungarian on the condensed consolidated interim financial information prepared in Hungarian. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this English translation.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Könyvvizsgáló Kft., 1055 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 78. T: (+36) 1 461 9100, F: (+36) 1 461 9101, www.pwc.hu