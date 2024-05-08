Dividend payment procedure of MBH Bank Plc.

Based on Section 3.1.16 (p) of the Articles of Association, the General Meeting of MBH Bank Plc. (hereinafter: 'Company') decided on April 29, 2024 with its Resolution No. 2/2024 (29 April) (the 'Resolution') to pay dividend of HUF 24,512,251,500 (i.e. twenty-four billion five hundred and twelve million two hundred and fifty-one thousand five hundred Forint) to the shareholders of the Company.

Based on the above, the gross dividend per ordinary share with a nominal value of HUF 1,000 is HUF

76. According to resolution No. 162/2023 (15 December) of the Board of Directors of the Company, interim dividend of HUF 67.00 per share was paid on 322,529,625 shares of series A on 12 January 2024. Further HUF 9 dividend shall be paid on shares on which interim dividend was paid, if on the

Dividend Cut-off Date the shareholder is registered in the Register of Shares.

The amount of the gross dividend actually payable to a shareholder is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held by the shareholder by the gross dividend per share, rounded up to the nearest whole forint amount in accordance with the rounding rules.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the first date of payment of the dividend (E day) is 24 May 2024.

1. General rules for the payment of the dividend

Pursuant to Section 5.3.1 of the Articles of Association decision on dividend payment as well as the method and timing thereof shall be made by the General Meeting. Pursuant to Section 5.3.2 of the Articles of Association, the Company shall apply to KELER Zrt. for shareholder verification for the payment of dividends as a corporate event. The cut-off date for shareholder verification (the ' Dividend Cut-off Date ') is the fifth (5th) stock exchange trading day prior to the dividend payment commencement date. The rules relating to the shareholder verification are set out in the rules and regulations of KELER Zrt. in force from time to time. Pursuant to Section 5.3.5 of the Articles of Association, a shareholder is entitled to a dividend if (i) they are entered in the share register on the basis of the result of the shareholder verification requested for the Dividend Cut-off Date and (ii) their shareholding does not violate the provisions of the applicable legislation. The shareholder is entitled to receive the dividend in proportion to their capital contribution already made. Pursuant to Section 5.3.6 of the Articles of Association, if a dividend payment request is received after the Dividend Cut-off Date the Company will pay a dividend if (i) the securities account manager certifies that the shareholder held the number of shares indicated in the dividend payment request on the Dividend Cut-off Date and declares that no dividend has

