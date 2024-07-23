Extraordinary Information

Az MBH Bank Plc. (registered seat: 1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.; company registration no.: Cg.01-10-040952) hereinafter the "Issuer" - hereby informs the capital market actors on the following:

On 23 July 2024 the Issuer has purchased 87,425% of the shares of MBH Szolgáltatások Zrt. (registered seat: 1134 Budapest, Kassák Lajos utca 18.; company registration no.: Cg.01-10-140506) from MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. (registered seat: 1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.; company registration no.: Cg.01-10-041206) thereby becoming 100% owner of MBH Szolgáltatások Zrt.

Budapest, 23 July 2024

MBH Bank Plc.

