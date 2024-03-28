Extraordinary Information on a call option agreement

MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci utca 38.; Company reg. number 01-10-040952) - hereinafter: Company - hereby informs the capital market actors that, as the option seller, within the framework of its remuneration policy, it entered into a call option agreement with financial settlement with MBH Bank's Employee Share Ownership Programme Organisation

(ESOP organisation) on 28 March 2024, for 3,196,110 ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000139761), at a preferential price of HUF 1600 per share.

Following the transaction, the Company will continue to hold 0% own shares.

Budapest, 28 March 2024

"Hungarian language is the official and registered language of MBH Bank Plc's ("the Issuer") disclosures pursuant to the relevant legal and stock-exchange rules. The present English translation has been prepared on a voluntary basis, with the best care and intention of the Issuer to inform English speaking investors, however, in the event of any controversy between the Hungarian and English version, the authentic Hungarian version shall prevail."