The Issuer issues bonds in a total nominal value of EUR 350 million, with the value date of 19 October 2023. The pricing of the 4-year bonds categorised as receivables without regular collateral coverage (Senior Preferred bonds) - redeemable after the passing of 3 years - will take place on 11 October 2023.

Budapest, 12 October 2023

MBH Bank Plc.

