Resolution No. 76/2024 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 171,392 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 1,713,920,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of March 27, 2024, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: March 27, 2024

Name of security MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond Issuer MBH Bank Plc. Type of security registered Form of security dematerialised Maturity 1 year Date of issue March 26, 2024 Maturity date March 29, 2025 Interest type Fixed Interest rate 7.5% Interest payment dates 29.03.2025 Interest payment dates Capital repayment In a lump sum at expiry Code of security (ISIN) HU0000363585 Ticker symbol MBHHUFL25E Face value HUF 10,000 Number of securities listed 171,392 Listing date March 27, 2024 First trading day March 27, 2024 Trading unit 1 Price setting % Tick 0.0001 Trading time As specified in Part II, Chapter 5. Listing price 100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 25, 2024 on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

Attila Varga-Balázs

Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.