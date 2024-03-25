Resolution No. 76/2024 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 171,392 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 1,713,920,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of March 27, 2024, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: March 27, 2024

Name of security

MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond

Issuer

MBH Bank Plc.

Type of security

registered

Form of security

dematerialised

Maturity

1 year

Date of issue

March 26, 2024

Maturity date

March 29, 2025

Interest type

Fixed

Interest rate

7.5%

Interest payment dates

29.03.2025

Interest payment dates Capital repayment

In a lump sum at expiry

Code of security (ISIN)

HU0000363585

Ticker symbol

MBHHUFL25E

Face value

HUF 10,000

Number of securities listed

171,392

Listing date

March 27, 2024

First trading day

March 27, 2024

Trading unit

1

Price setting

%

Tick

0.0001

Trading time

As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.

Listing price

100 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 25, 2024 on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

Attila Varga-Balázs

Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

