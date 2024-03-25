Resolution No. 76/2024 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.
The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 171,392 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 1,713,920,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of March 27, 2024, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.
The First Day of Trading: March 27, 2024
Name of security
MBH HUF 7.50% 2025/E Bond
Issuer
MBH Bank Plc.
Type of security
registered
Form of security
dematerialised
Maturity
1 year
Date of issue
March 26, 2024
Maturity date
March 29, 2025
Interest type
Fixed
Interest rate
7.5%
Interest payment dates
29.03.2025
Interest payment dates Capital repayment
In a lump sum at expiry
Code of security (ISIN)
HU0000363585
Ticker symbol
MBHHUFL25E
Face value
HUF 10,000
Number of securities listed
171,392
Listing date
March 27, 2024
First trading day
March 27, 2024
Trading unit
1
Price setting
%
Tick
0.0001
Trading time
As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.
Listing price
100 %
In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.
Budapest, March 25, 2024 on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:
Attila Varga-Balázs
Director
Important notice:
All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.
