Resolution No. 299/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised , registered MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/A Bond, tranche number 2, in an amount of 410,389 securities with a face value of HUF 10,000 giving a total face value of HUF 4,103,890,000, issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) and modifies the Product List as of October 20, 2023 as follows.

Old data New data Number of securities listed 549,685 960,074

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, October 19, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

Attila Varga-Balázs

Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.