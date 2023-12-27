Resolution No. 376/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.
The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 8,915,774 securities with a face value of HUF 1,000 giving a total face value of HUF 8,915,774,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of December 29, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.
The First Day of Trading: December 29, 2023
Name of security
MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond
Issuer
MBH Bank Plc.
Type of security
registered
Form of security
dematerialised
Maturity
1 year and 1 month
Date of issue
December 28, 2023
Maturity date
February 8, 2025
Interest type
Fixed
Interest rate
12%
Interest payment dates
Annually, 8th of February
Interest payment dates
In a lump sum at expiry
Capital repayment
Code of security (ISIN)
HU0000363270
Ticker symbol
MBHHUFL25B2
Face value
HUF 1,000
Number of securities listed
8,915,774
Listing date
December 29, 2023
First trading day
December 29, 2023
Trading unit
1
Price setting
%
Tick
0.0001
Trading time
As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.
Listing price
101.3500 %
In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.
Budapest, December 27, 2023
on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:
László Dobrocsi dr.
Deputy Director
Important notice:
All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.
