Resolution No. 376/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 8,915,774 securities with a face value of HUF 1,000 giving a total face value of HUF 8,915,774,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of December 29, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: December 29, 2023

Name of security MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond Issuer MBH Bank Plc. Type of security registered Form of security dematerialised Maturity 1 year and 1 month Date of issue December 28, 2023 Maturity date February 8, 2025 Interest type Fixed Interest rate 12% Interest payment dates Annually, 8th of February Interest payment dates In a lump sum at expiry Capital repayment Code of security (ISIN) HU0000363270 Ticker symbol MBHHUFL25B2 Face value HUF 1,000 Number of securities listed 8,915,774 Listing date December 29, 2023 First trading day December 29, 2023 Trading unit 1 Price setting % Tick 0.0001 Trading time As specified in Part II, Chapter 5. Listing price 101.3500 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, December 27, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.