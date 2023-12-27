Resolution No. 376/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered, MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond, tranche number 1, in an amount of 8,915,774 securities with a face value of HUF 1,000 giving a total face value of HUF 8,915,774,000 issued by MBH Bank Plc. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) as of December 29, 2023, and modifies the Product List in accordance with the datasheet below.

The First Day of Trading: December 29, 2023

Name of security

MBH HUF 12,00% 2025/B Bond

Issuer

MBH Bank Plc.

Type of security

registered

Form of security

dematerialised

Maturity

1 year and 1 month

Date of issue

December 28, 2023

Maturity date

February 8, 2025

Interest type

Fixed

Interest rate

12%

Interest payment dates

Annually, 8th of February

Interest payment dates

In a lump sum at expiry

Capital repayment

Code of security (ISIN)

HU0000363270

Ticker symbol

MBHHUFL25B2

Face value

HUF 1,000

Number of securities listed

8,915,774

Listing date

December 29, 2023

First trading day

December 29, 2023

Trading unit

1

Price setting

%

Tick

0.0001

Trading time

As specified in Part II, Chapter 5.

Listing price

101.3500 %

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, December 27, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Plc.:

László Dobrocsi dr.

Deputy Director

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

