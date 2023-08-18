MINUTES of the Extraordinary General Meeting of MBH Bank Nyrt. (1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.) held on 28 July 2023 Date and time of the 28 July 2023, 9:00 a.m. General Meeting: Venue of the General MBH Bank Nyrt. Head Office, conference room 24 on the ground floor Meeting: (Budapest, District 5, Váci utca 38.). The procedure for Microsoft Teams meeting (video conference) and presence in person holding the General Meeting: Participants (physical attendance or by way of video conference): Shareholders: According to the attendance sheet on a separate sheet. on behalf of MBH Bank Nyrt. (hereinafter 'Company' or 'MBH Bank')by way of video conference: dr. Zsolt Barna, Chairman and Chief Executive, Chairman of the Board of Directors dr. Andor Nagy, chairman of the Supervisory Board dr. Ilona Török, Head of Chairman's Cabinet Péter Krizsanovich Deputy CEO Dr. Boldizsár Szabó, Head of Merger and Corporate Law, Chair Ivett Balázs, vote counter Erika Bán, vote counter Edit Tóth-Zsinka Gábor Ördög, keeper of the minutes on behalf of PWC by way of video conference: Árpád Balázs on behalf of Mazars Kft. by way of videoconference: László Zoltán Benedek on behalf of Magyar Nemzeti Bank by way of video conference: Bence Fejős, Head of Department Gábor Solymári, senior supervisor Important notice "Hungarian language is the official and registered language of MKB Bank Plc's ("the Issuer") disclosures pursuant to the relevant legal and stock-exchange rules. The present English translation has been prepared on a voluntary basis, with the best care and intention of the Issuer to inform English speaking investors, however, in the event of any controversy between the Hungarian and English version, the authentic Hungarian version shall prevail."

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of MBH Bank Nyrt. of 28 July 2023 Dr. Zsolt Barna greeted the participants and opened the General Meeting (hereinafter: 'General Meeting'). He highlighted that the legal merger of Takarékbank and MKB Bank was completed on 30 April 2023. As of 1 May 2023, the merged credit institution will continue to operate under the name MBH Bank Nyrt. In connection with the merger it became necessary to approve the interim balance sheet, the closing and opening balance sheet and the inventory of assets and liabilities of MKB Bank Nyrt. as at 30 April 2022, the annual accounts closing the activity of the predecessor company merged on 1 May 2023, i.e. Takarékbank Zrt., as well as the closing balance sheet and inventory of assets and liabilities and the related auditor's reports. It was also proposed to grant hold-harmless warrant to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Takarékbank Zrt. He explained that Today's Extraordinary General Meeting was therefore convened in order to take decisions in this regard. He thanked all shareholders for their participation in the General Meeting, thus supporting the operations of MBH Bank. He invited Dr. Boldizsár Szabó, Head of the Merger and Corporate Law Department of MBH Bank, to chair the General Meeting and gave him the floor. The Chair of the General Meeting, Dr. Boldizsár Szabó, (hereinafter: "Chair") informed the participants that a written guide on the technical details of the General Meeting was also sent to the participants in advance. During the shareholders' identification process, MBH Bank's officers verified the identity of the participants and checked the power of representation on the basis of the documents provided. He explained that according to clause 3.1.22 of the Company's Articles of Association, shareholders may exercise their voting rights by post prior to the General Meeting. He informed the participants that none of the shareholders had exercised their voting rights by post. He informed the General Meeting that the share capital of MBH Bank Nyrt. had increased to HUF 322 billion 529 million 625 thousand as a result of the merger. However, the 830,667 shares issued in connection with the merger are currently still in the process of being generated and have not yet been registered in the share register, so the voting rights attached to them cannot be exercised at present. He established that the total number of shares with voting rights is currently 321,698,958, therefore all the shares qualifying for the vote at the General Meeting were duly represented and all the Bank's shareholders were present at the General Meeting, and thus the General Meeting has a quorum and there are no obstacles to its holding. The General Meeting designated Gábor Ördög, as the Minute Keeper and Erika Bán and Ivett Balázs, officers of MBH Bank as counters of the votes. He proposed that the General Meeting elect Ms. Dóra Bertalan, shareholder representative of Magyar Bankholding Zrt. as attester of the General Meeting minutes. Open voting was to take place by simple majority vote. Ms Dóra Bertalan declared that she accepted the appointment if elected. Voting on the attester of the minutes: Votes: Number of votes cast: 321,698,958 The percentage of share capital represented by the votes cast: 100% 100% of the shares represented at the meeting voted Yes: 321,698,958 (100%) No: 0 Abstained: 0 The Chair established that the General Meeting unanimously approved the motion and announced the resolution: 2

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of MBH Bank Nyrt. of 28 July 2023 Resolution No. MBHB 1/2023 (28 July) of the General Meeting The General Meeting elects Ms Dóra Bertalan, representative of Magyar Bankholding Zrt. shareholder as attester of the General Meeting's minutes. * * * The Chair informed the General Meeting that, in accordance with the rules governing public companies, the General Meeting was convened by a notice published on 27 June 2023. At the same time, the agenda of the General Meeting was published. The written proposal containing a detailed justification of the proposed resolutions for each agenda item was disclosed in the "Documents of the Extraordinary General Meeting of MBH Bank Nyrt. on 28 July 2023", which was published on 6 July 2023 and whose attachments include the the following documents: The interim balance sheet of MBH Bank Nyrt. (before the change of its name on 1 May 2023: MKB Bank Nyrt.) as at 30 April 2023 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); Auditor's report on MBH Bank Nyrt's interim balance sheet as at April 2023 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") (Annex to Agenda Item No. 1.) Individual Business Report closing the activities during the business year between 1 January 2023 and 30 April 2023; its individual Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"); the Auditor's report on Takarékbank Zrt's individual financial statements as at 30 April 2023 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") (Annex to Agenda Item No. 2) The (closing) statement of assets and liabilities and inventory of holdings as at 30 April 2023 of MBH Bank Nyrt. (before the change of its name on 1 May 2023: MKB Bank Nyrt.), as Recipient Company (Annex to Agenda Item No. 3) (Closing) statement of assets and liabilities and inventory of holdings as at 30 April 2023 of Takarékbank Zrt., as merging company (Annex to Agenda Item No. 4). The (opening) statement of assets and liabilities and inventory of holdings as at 30 April 2023 of MBH Bank Nyrt. (before the change of its name on 1 May 2023: MKB Bank Nyrt.), as Legal Successor Company (Annex to Agenda Item No. 5) Independent auditor's report of MAZARS Könyvszakértő és Tanácsadói Kft. on the final statement of assets and liabilities and inventory of holdings upon merger (acquisition) of MBH Bank Nyrt. (before the change of its name on 1 May 2023: MKB Bank Nyrt.), (Annex to Agenda Item No. 6). The Chair said that hereafter any reference made to the 'General Meeting Documents' shall be understood to mean the above set of documents. The Company sent the invitation to the General Meeting together with the relevant proposal and draft resolutions electronically to those shareholders who had previously notified the Company of this request in writing. The Chair informed the General Meeting that MBH Bank Nyrt. had discussed in advance and approved the documents of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board in accordance with the proposal by way of voting in writing on 6 July 2023 and furthermore, proposed that they be submitted to the General Meeting and approved by the General Meeting. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory 3

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of MBH Bank Nyrt. of 28 July 2023 Board are represented at the General Meeting by their Chairs. According to prior consultations, the members of the boards do not attend the General Meeting due to other official duties. In the invitation to the General Assembly published on 27 June 2023, there were 7 agenda items on the agenda, entitled as follows: Approval of the interim balance sheet prepared of the Company (MBH Bank Nyrt. was MKB Bank Nyrt. before the name change effective from 1 May 2023; therefore hereinafter referred to as "MKB Bank Nyrt." as well) for the balance sheet date of 30 April 2023, and the auditor's report on the interim balance sheet of the Company as of 30 April 2023prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') Approval of the individual Business Report and separate Financial Statements of Takarékbank Zrt. for the period 1 January 2023 - 30 April 2023 on termination of activity, decision on the appropriation of after-tax profit, and the auditor's report on the (individual) financial statements of Takarékbank Zrt. as of 30 April 2023 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Approval of the (closing) balance sheet and inventory of the assets of MKB Bank Nyrt. as Acquiring Company prepared as of 30 April 2023 Approval of the (closing) balance sheet and inventory of the assets of Takarékbank Zrt. as

Acquired Company prepared as of 30 April 2023 Approval of the (opening) balance sheet and inventory of the assets of MKB Bank Nyrt. as Successor Company prepared as of 30 April 2023 Approval of the audit report of Mazars Kft. prepared for the above balance sheets and asset inventories Indemnification for the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of

Takarékbank Zrt. (as legal predecessor) * * The Chair informed the General Meeting that the Company received no proposal to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting or to make any further draft resolution. He proposed that the General Meeting decide on the draft resolutions for the agenda items on the agenda as they are set out in the General Meeting Documents. Discussion of agenda item 1. Approval of the interim balance sheet prepared of the Company (MBH Bank Nyrt. was MKB Bank Nyrt. before the name change effective from 1 May 2023; therefore hereinafter referred to as "MKB Bank Nyrt." as well) for the balance sheet date of 30 April 2023, and the auditor's report on the interim balance sheet of the Company as of 30 April 2023prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') The Chair said that the first item on the agenda was the approval of the Company's interim financial statements as at 30 April 2023 and the auditor's report on the interim financial statements of MKB Bank Nyrt. as at 30 April 2023 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The interim balance sheet and the auditor's report can be found from page 4 to page 10 of the General Meeting Documents and can be found in Annex 1 to the General Meeting Documents. He invited Árpád Balázs to give an oral report on the audit work performed on the interim financial 4