DGAP-DD : MBH Corporation Plc english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.08.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Callum Last name(s): Laing 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MBH Corporation Plc b) LEI 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.307 EUR 4885.0 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.307 EUR 4885.0 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-17; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: OTCQX MIC: OTCQ

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MBH Corporation Plc Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh SW18 3SX London United Kingdom Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70000 31.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)