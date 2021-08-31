DGAP-DD : MBH Corporation Plc english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.08.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc
b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.307 EUR 4885.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.307 EUR 4885.0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-17; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: OTCQX
MIC: OTCQ
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
70000 31.08.2021
