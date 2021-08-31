Log in
DGAP-DD : MBH Corporation Plc english

08/31/2021 | 05:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.08.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Callum 
 
 Last name(s):  Laing 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 MBH Corporation Plc 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          GB00BF1GH114 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.307 EUR      4885.0 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.307 EUR     4885.0 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-17; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          OTCQX 
 
 MIC:           OTCQ

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      MBH Corporation Plc 
              Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh 
              SW18 3SX London 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70000 31.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)

