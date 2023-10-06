MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
6 October 2023
MBH Corporation Plc
(“MBH” or the “Company”)
Issue of Equity
MBH Corporation Plc (M8H0) (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 1,823,302 Ordinary Shares of €0.30 per share (“New Shares”), as follows:
Issuance Number of Shares Share Price
FY 2021 Earnout consideration 2,043 EUR 5.982
FY 2022 Earnout consideration 890,095 EUR 1.722
Deferred consideration 28,209 EUR 8.91
4Q 2022 Directors & KMP remuneration 23,858 EUR 2.592
1Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 36,099 EUR 1.941
2Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 56,179 EUR 1.449
Shares consideration for new acquisitions 786,819 EUR 1.10
The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 12 October 2023.
Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 5,980,739 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation
victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com
For IR and media enquiries:
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
Corporate Adviser
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 (0) 7858 888 007
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2023 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BPNYZL95
|WKN:
|A3ESUZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1743429
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1743429 06-Oct-2023 GMT/BST