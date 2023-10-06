EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

06-Oct-2023 / 13:51 GMT/BST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 October 2023

MBH Corporation Plc

(“MBH” or the “Company”)

Issue of Equity
 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H0) (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 1,823,302 Ordinary Shares of €0.30 per share (“New Shares”), as follows:
 

Issuance                                                           Number of Shares                          Share Price

FY 2021 Earnout consideration                                       2,043                                  EUR 5.982

FY 2022 Earnout consideration                                   890,095                                  EUR 1.722

Deferred consideration                                                  28,209                                  EUR 8.91

4Q 2022 Directors & KMP remuneration                       23,858                                  EUR 2.592

1Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration                      36,099                                   EUR 1.941

2Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration                      56,179                                   EUR 1.449

Shares consideration for new  acquisitions                786,819                                   EUR 1.10
 

The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 12 October 2023.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 5,980,739 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.  The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser 

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7858 888 007



End of Inside Information

