  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  MBH Corporation PLC
  News
  Summary
    M8H   GB00BF1GH114

MBH CORPORATION PLC

(M8H)
MBH Corporation Plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/06/2022 | 04:50am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2022 / 10:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.1985 EUR 39700.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.1985 EUR 39700.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71875  06.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 102 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 3,38 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 17,9 M 17,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 100%
Chart MBH CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
MBH Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Arthur Michael Laing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margaret Manning Non-Executive Chairman
Victoria Anne Sylvester Secretary & Executive Director
Stanislaw Jozef Patey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBH CORPORATION PLC0.00%18
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.65%35 002
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.06%20 352
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.50%14 770
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.71%13 225
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-6.34%8 052