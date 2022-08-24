Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. MBH Corporation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8H   GB00BF1GH114

MBH CORPORATION PLC

(M8H)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:23 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.1040 EUR    0.00%
MBH Corporation Plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/24/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.08.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.105 EUR 21000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.105 EUR 21000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/08/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77621  24.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427073&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 140 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 9,27 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,83 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 100%
Chart MBH CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
MBH Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Arthur Michael Laing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margaret Manning Non-Executive Chairman
Victoria Anne Sylvester Secretary & Executive Director
Stanislaw Jozef Patey Non-Executive Director
Neil Fachie Board Apprentice
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBH CORPORATION PLC-46.94%10
VINCI-0.29%52 324
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.00%33 024
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%30 561
QUANTA SERVICES23.16%20 198
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.59%19 342