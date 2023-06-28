MBH Corporation Plc: Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)
28 June 2023
MBH Corporation Plc
(“MBH” or the “Company”)
Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors
MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
As per resolutions 3 and 4 passed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury have been appointed executive directors of the Company effective as of today.
Melissa Shea has been the President of the Long Island Real Estate Investor Association (LIREIA) since November 2007. Melissa has been a successful small business owner since 1996 and a real estate investor since 2004. She is a leader in the real estate investing community hosting monthly networking events and live workshops and she has been a real estate investing coach for over 12 years, helping families earn passive income through real estate.
Melissa became part of MBH in 2020 when her company Everyday Realty Services joined the group.
Kevin Hanbury began his career at the age of 16 when he joined the family firm working in various roles before becoming Managing Director of 3Ks Engineering at the age of 30. 3Ks services a wide cross-section of industries, manufacturing equipment for sectors such as oil and gas, rail, steel, defence and marine. Kevin is also the Managing Director of Dragon Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of steelwork for the construction industry. Dragon produces and installs structural steel, staircases, balustrades, footbridges etc for industrial and commercial developments across the UK.
As well as managing 3Ks Engineering and Dragon Engineering Kevin is currently focused on growing the engineering vertical within MBH.
Kevin Hanbury holds 6,296,926 shares in the Company, which represents a 5.13% interest in the securities of the Company.
Melissa Shea does not hold any interest in the securities of the Company.
Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury:
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please visit www.mbhcorporation.com/agm-2023
Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation
victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com
For IR and media enquiries:
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
Corporate Adviser
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com
+44 (0) 7876 888 011
