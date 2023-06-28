MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)

MBH Corporation Plc: Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors



28-Jun-2023 / 16:17 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



28 June 2023 MBH Corporation Plc (“MBH” or the “Company”) Result of AGM and Appointment of New Directors MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today. As per resolutions 3 and 4 passed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury have been appointed executive directors of the Company effective as of today. Melissa Shea has been the President of the Long Island Real Estate Investor Association (LIREIA) since November 2007. Melissa has been a successful small business owner since 1996 and a real estate investor since 2004. She is a leader in the real estate investing community hosting monthly networking events and live workshops and she has been a real estate investing coach for over 12 years, helping families earn passive income through real estate. Melissa became part of MBH in 2020 when her company Everyday Realty Services joined the group. Kevin Hanbury began his career at the age of 16 when he joined the family firm working in various roles before becoming Managing Director of 3Ks Engineering at the age of 30. 3Ks services a wide cross-section of industries, manufacturing equipment for sectors such as oil and gas, rail, steel, defence and marine. Kevin is also the Managing Director of Dragon Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of steelwork for the construction industry. Dragon produces and installs structural steel, staircases, balustrades, footbridges etc for industrial and commercial developments across the UK. As well as managing 3Ks Engineering and Dragon Engineering Kevin is currently focused on growing the engineering vertical within MBH. Director Current Directorships Previous Directorships in the last 5 years Melissa Shea Long Island Real Estate Investor Association (LIREIA)

Everyday Realty Services None Kevin Hanbury 3Ks Engineering Ltd

3Ks Machine Tool Ltd

Dragon Engineering Ltd None Kevin Hanbury holds 6,296,926 shares in the Company, which represents a 5.13% interest in the securities of the Company. Melissa Shea does not hold any interest in the securities of the Company. Melissa Shea and Kevin Hanbury: do not have any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; have not been a director of a company which has been placed in receivership, insolvent liquidation, administration, been subject to a voluntary arrangement or any composition or arrangement with its creditors generally or any class of its creditors whilst he was a director of that company or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a director of that company; have not been a partner in any partnership which has been placed in insolvent liquidation, administration or been the subject of a partnership voluntary arrangement whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; have not been the owner of any assets or a partner in any partnership which has been placed in receivership whilst he was a partner in that partnership or within the 12 months after he ceased to be a partner in that partnership; have not been publicly criticised by any statutory or regulatory authority (including recognised professional bodies); or have not been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of any company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of a Company. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please visit www.mbhcorporation.com/agm-2023

For further information, please contact: Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com For IR and media enquiries: Charlotte Fordham charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com +44 (0) 770 396 3953 Corporate Adviser First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge brian@first-sentinel.com +44 (0) 7876 888 011

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



