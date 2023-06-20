Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. MBH Corporation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8H   GB00BF1GH114

MBH CORPORATION PLC

(M8H)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:32:02 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.0566 EUR   +4.43%
03:13aMBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity following bond and loan notes conversion.
EQ
01:57aMbh Corporation Plc : Issue of Equity
EQ
01:56aMbh Corporation Plc : Issue of Equity
EQ
MBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity following bond and loan notes conversion.

06/20/2023 | 03:13am EDT
EQS-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity following bond and loan notes conversion.

20.06.2023 / 08:11 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 June 2023

MBH Corporation Plc

(“MBH” or the “Company”)

MBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity
following bond and loan notes conversion.

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H), a diversified investment holding company, has announced that it will be issuing 3,935,433 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 per share (“New Shares”) at a price of €0.30 per share, following the conversion of MBH listed bonds and loan notes totalling €1,180,630 under terms of an agreement entered into by the Company.

The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 23 June 2023.

The conversion of the MBH listed bonds and loan notes to ordinary shares is by Paul Seabridge, CEO, Robinsons Caravans – an MBH Corporation company. Paul was integral to the recent MBH acquisition of White Arches Caravans and Motorhomes which became part of the MBH Leisure Vertical Business Line in May – one of the Group’s fastest growing verticals.

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation commented:

 “A key part of the MBH strategy is that Group company leaders are shareholders within the organisation, playing an important and integral role in overall Group planning and strategy. This level of involvement engages them in development of not only the company they lead but also in the overall success of all Group companies that are part of MBH.

“We are delighted that bond holders recognise the value of owning shares in MBH and are willing to trade bonds at a share price of €0.30, which shows enormous trust in the future of MBH.  It will likely be reassuring to investors that it is one of our Group company leaders who is showing this commitment, based on his detailed understanding of the potential of the Group. This issue of equity is also a statement of Paul’s long-term commitment to MBH”.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 122,709,146 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This number should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.  The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About MBH Corporation Plc: 
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser 

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011


20.06.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1660761

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660761  20.06.2023 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 2,18 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 3,97 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart MBH CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
MBH Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Arthur Michael Laing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Potter Executive Chairman
Stanislaw Jozef Patey Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Claire Maynard-Atem Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Anne Sylvester Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBH CORPORATION PLC-32.94%5
VINCI13.69%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.27%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.53%25 503
