20 June 2023

MBH Corporation Plc

(“MBH” or the “Company”)

MBH Corporation announces significant issue of equity

following bond and loan notes conversion.

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H), a diversified investment holding company, has announced that it will be issuing 3,935,433 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 per share (“New Shares”) at a price of €0.30 per share, following the conversion of MBH listed bonds and loan notes totalling €1,180,630 under terms of an agreement entered into by the Company.

The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 23 June 2023.

The conversion of the MBH listed bonds and loan notes to ordinary shares is by Paul Seabridge, CEO, Robinsons Caravans – an MBH Corporation company. Paul was integral to the recent MBH acquisition of White Arches Caravans and Motorhomes which became part of the MBH Leisure Vertical Business Line in May – one of the Group’s fastest growing verticals.

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation commented:

“A key part of the MBH strategy is that Group company leaders are shareholders within the organisation, playing an important and integral role in overall Group planning and strategy. This level of involvement engages them in development of not only the company they lead but also in the overall success of all Group companies that are part of MBH.

“We are delighted that bond holders recognise the value of owning shares in MBH and are willing to trade bonds at a share price of €0.30, which shows enormous trust in the future of MBH. It will likely be reassuring to investors that it is one of our Group company leaders who is showing this commitment, based on his detailed understanding of the potential of the Group. This issue of equity is also a statement of Paul’s long-term commitment to MBH”.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 122,709,146 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This number should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About MBH Corporation Plc:

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges (M8H:GR) and the Aquis Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.



https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011