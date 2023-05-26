MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)

MBH Corporation plc Notice of AGM 2023 Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Share Consolidation



26-May-2023 / 12:32 GMT/BST

26 May 2023

MBH Corporation plc ("MBH" or the "Company"), a diversified investment holding company, confirms that following the release of its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") with accompanying Proxy Form and Scrip Dividend Circular have been posted to shareholders today.

These documents are also available, in electronic form, for download on the Company's website https://www.mbhcorporation. com/agm-2023.



MBH's AGM will be held at 9:00 a.m. UK time. on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 at Acacia House Trentham Business Quarter, Bellringer Road Trentham, Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 8GB, England.

The AGM Notice contains a resolution to approve: (i) the payment of a 2022 dividend of 0.001 Euro per share and (ii) the payment of such final dividend be made in Scrip Shares, credited as fully paid. For such purpose, the "value" of an ordinary share shall be deemed to be EUR 0.0606. The Board is also proposing a share consolidation on a 30 share for one basis.

In the event the shareholders are unable to attend the AGM, they are urged to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible, electronically or by post.

Shareholders are also invited to submit written questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre submitted in advance of the AGM via the website up to 9:00 a.m. on 27 June 2023, being the day before the AGM. The Board will respond to key questions during the meeting.

For IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

