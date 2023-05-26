Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. MBH Corporation PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8H   GB00BF1GH114

MBH CORPORATION PLC

(M8H)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:30:25 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.0486 EUR   +7.05%
07:33aMBH Corporation plc Notice of AGM 2023 Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Share Consolidation  
EQ
05/15Mbh corporation plc expands its leisure vertical with the acquisition of white arches caravans and white arches motorhomes
EQ
05/15Mbh corporation plc expands its leisure vertical with the acquisition of white arches caravans and white arches motorhomes
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MBH Corporation plc Notice of AGM 2023 Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Share Consolidation  

05/26/2023 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H)
MBH Corporation plc Notice of AGM 2023 Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Share Consolidation  

26-May-2023 / 12:32 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 May 2023

 

MBH Corporation plc ("MBH" or the "Company"), a diversified investment holding company, confirms that following the release of its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") with accompanying Proxy Form and Scrip Dividend Circular have been posted to shareholders today.

 

These documents are also available, in electronic form, for download on the Company's website https://www.mbhcorporation.com/agm-2023.
 

MBH's AGM will be held at 9:00 a.m. UK time. on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 at Acacia House Trentham Business Quarter, Bellringer Road Trentham, Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 8GB, England.

 

The AGM Notice contains a resolution to approve: (i) the payment of a 2022 dividend of 0.001 Euro per share and (ii) the payment of such final dividend be made in Scrip Shares, credited as fully paid. For such purpose, the "value" of an ordinary share shall be deemed to be EUR 0.0606. The Board is also proposing a share consolidation on a 30 share for one basis.

 

In the event the shareholders are unable to attend the AGM, they are urged to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible, electronically or by post.

 

Shareholders are also invited to submit written questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre submitted in advance of the AGM via the website up to 9:00 a.m. on 27 June 2023, being the day before the AGM. The Board will respond to key questions during the meeting.

 

For IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

 

Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge
brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

 

Notes to Editors

 

About MBH Corporation

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges and the Aquis Exchange in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

END


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: M8H
LEI Code: 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 246773
EQS News ID: 1642389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MBH CORPORATION PLC
07:33aMBH Corporation plc Notice of AGM 2023 Dividend Declaration & Scrip Dividend Share ..
EQ
05/15Mbh corporation plc expands its leisure vertical with the acquisition of white arches c..
EQ
05/15Mbh corporation plc expands its leisure vertical with the acquisition of white arches c..
EQ
05/15MBH Corporation PLC (DB:M8H) acquired P.N. Sharpe Limited for £8..
CI
04/28MBH Corporation delivers significant 31% revenue growth in 2022 amidst challenging busi..
EQ
04/28MBH Corporation delivers significant 31% revenue growth in 2022 amidst challenging busi..
EQ
04/28MBH Corporation plc Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
04/18Mbh Corporation Plc : Audit Engagement partner notice for 2022 Annual Report.
EQ
04/18Mbh Corporation Plc : Audit Engagement partner notice for 2022 Annual Report.
EQ
04/18Mbh Corporation Plc : Audit Engagement partner notice for 2022 Annual Report.
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 0,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 235x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 4,56 M 4,89 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart MBH CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
MBH Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Callum Arthur Michael Laing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Potter Executive Chairman
Stanislaw Jozef Patey Independent Non-Executive Director
Lisa Claire Maynard-Atem Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Anne Sylvester Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBH CORPORATION PLC-46.21%5
VINCI15.55%65 014
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.73%37 462
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.81%34 377
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.21.30%25 094
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED33.27%24 224
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer