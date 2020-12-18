PRESS RELEASE : MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS
? *MBH Corporation Plc made first US acquisitions in September, with more
planned in 2021*
? *MBH is one of the fastest growing new listings in Europe by revenue and
net profit.*
? *MBH has acquired 12 profitable companies already in 2020, doubling the
number of companies in the Group*
? *MBH paid a dividend in its first year as a PLC and intends to continue
that in the future.*
*London 18th December 2020 -* MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment
holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges,
announces that as of today it has begun trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market.
The ticker code is MBHCF.
Throughout 2020 MBH has continued its highly successful acquisition approach
to growth, with 12 acquisitions to date this year. September saw MBH make
its first acquisition in the USA, with Meeting of The Minds, the largest
real estate investor association and investor mentoring programme in New
York, joining the Group alongside Everyday Realty Services (ERS), a real
estate brokerage and commercial funding company.
Having made 12 acquisitions in 2020 alone, the pro-forma revenues of MBH
group companies now stand at USD137M and EBITDA USD13.8M based on 2019
results for MBH and the most recent financials for the companies acquired
during 2020*.*
Trading on the OTCQX Market requires companies to meet high financial
standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate
compliance with applicable securities laws. MBH has seen considerable
interest from US based investors and companies attracted by its fast growth
profit story and by trading on the OTCQX Market makes it easier for US based
investors to join the journey.
*Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, commented: *"We have seen strong
demand both from investors and from the many incredible small businesses
that we have been talking to in the US. The first US companies joined us in
September which attracted further interest from the types of companies that
we are looking for. MBH has strong values of trust, collaboration and
velocity and the companies we attract are generally owner operated, well
established, profitable and looking to take the business to the next level.
I am pleased to say that even with the challenges of this year we have been
inundated with great American companies matching that criteria. This has
also attracted interest from many US investors and joining OTCQX will allow
us to serve them more effectively."
MBH Corporation recently published its half year results for 2020, which
revealed revenue growth of 31% to GBP27.4 million (1H 2019: GBP21.0million)
and a stable net profit of GBP0.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13% to GBP1.5 million
(1H 2019: GBP1.3 million).
MBH currently has 22 very successful and profitable small businesses in its
portfolio and will continue its highly focused growth of well-established
profitable small businesses across multiple geographies and industries.
MBH companies carry minimal debt, deliver around US$1m - US$10m EBITDA and
are generally still run by their founders who become co-owners of MBH.
By leveraging its unique Agglomeration(TM) strategy, MBH can create
substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive
acquisition of excellent companies. With Agglomeration(TM), profitable
companies convert their private shares into public shares or bonds in MBH
Corporation plc in a perpetual earn-in model. Company owners are then
incentivised to accelerate their growth trajectory using the resources of
the plc including expertise, skill transfer of best in class practices,
cross-selling to other group companies and where appropriate, zero cost
funding for new growth projects.
Each group company retains its autonomy and follows appropriate Corporate
and Financial Governance. Business owners are also incentivised financially
to enhance shareholder value through a share bonus scheme aligning their
interests with public shareholders.
MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
*About MBH Corporation Plc*
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on
the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to
medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well
established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its
Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial
shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of
excellent companies.
*About OTC Markets Group Inc.*
OTC Markets Group Inc. [1] (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market,
the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and
global securities. Through OTC Link(R) ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a
diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution
services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their
choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available
for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient
markets, visit [2]www.otcmarkets.com [2].
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link
LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
*OTC Media Contact:*
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
*MBH Corporation plc Media Contacts:*
Phil Anderson//Charlie Nelson/Taylor Marriott - Perception A
+44 (07767 491 519 / 0778 751 7087 / 07983 335 021)
MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com
+44 (0)770 396 3953
mbhcorporation.com [4]
