Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  MBH Corporation PLC    M8H   GB00BF1GH114

MBH CORPORATION PLC

(M8H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE : MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS

12/18/2020 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS 
 
2020-12-18 / 14:53 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS* 
 
? *MBH Corporation Plc made first US acquisitions in September, with more 
planned in 2021* 
 
? *MBH is one of the fastest growing new listings in Europe by revenue and 
net profit.* 
 
? *MBH has acquired 12 profitable companies already in 2020, doubling the 
number of companies in the Group* 
 
? *MBH paid a dividend in its first year as a PLC and intends to continue 
that in the future.* 
 
*London 18th December 2020 -* MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment 
holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, 
announces that as of today it has begun trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market. 
The ticker code is MBHCF. 
 
Throughout 2020 MBH has continued its highly successful acquisition approach 
to growth, with 12 acquisitions to date this year. September saw MBH make 
its first acquisition in the USA, with Meeting of The Minds, the largest 
real estate investor association and investor mentoring programme in New 
York, joining the Group alongside Everyday Realty Services (ERS), a real 
estate brokerage and commercial funding company. 
 
Having made 12 acquisitions in 2020 alone, the pro-forma revenues of MBH 
group companies now stand at USD137M and EBITDA USD13.8M based on 2019 
results for MBH and the most recent financials for the companies acquired 
during 2020*.* 
 
Trading on the OTCQX Market requires companies to meet high financial 
standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate 
compliance with applicable securities laws. MBH has seen considerable 
interest from US based investors and companies attracted by its fast growth 
profit story and by trading on the OTCQX Market makes it easier for US based 
investors to join the journey. 
 
*Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, commented: *"We have seen strong 
demand both from investors and from the many incredible small businesses 
that we have been talking to in the US. The first US companies joined us in 
September which attracted further interest from the types of companies that 
we are looking for. MBH has strong values of trust, collaboration and 
velocity and the companies we attract are generally owner operated, well 
established, profitable and looking to take the business to the next level. 
I am pleased to say that even with the challenges of this year we have been 
inundated with great American companies matching that criteria. This has 
also attracted interest from many US investors and joining OTCQX will allow 
us to serve them more effectively." 
 
MBH Corporation recently published its half year results for 2020, which 
revealed revenue growth of 31% to GBP27.4 million (1H 2019: GBP21.0million) 
and a stable net profit of GBP0.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, 
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13% to GBP1.5 million 
(1H 2019: GBP1.3 million). 
 
MBH currently has 22 very successful and profitable small businesses in its 
portfolio and will continue its highly focused growth of well-established 
profitable small businesses across multiple geographies and industries. 
 
MBH companies carry minimal debt, deliver around US$1m - US$10m EBITDA and 
are generally still run by their founders who become co-owners of MBH. 
 
By leveraging its unique Agglomeration(TM) strategy, MBH can create 
substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive 
acquisition of excellent companies. With Agglomeration(TM), profitable 
companies convert their private shares into public shares or bonds in MBH 
Corporation plc in a perpetual earn-in model. Company owners are then 
incentivised to accelerate their growth trajectory using the resources of 
the plc including expertise, skill transfer of best in class practices, 
cross-selling to other group companies and where appropriate, zero cost 
funding for new growth projects. 
 
Each group company retains its autonomy and follows appropriate Corporate 
and Financial Governance. Business owners are also incentivised financially 
to enhance shareholder value through a share bonus scheme aligning their 
interests with public shareholders. 
 
MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor. 
 
*About MBH Corporation Plc* 
 
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on 
the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to 
medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well 
established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its 
Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial 
shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of 
excellent companies. 
 
*About OTC Markets Group Inc.* 
 
OTC Markets Group Inc. [1] (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, 
the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and 
global securities. Through OTC Link(R) ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a 
diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution 
services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their 
choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available 
for investors. 
 
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient 
markets, visit [2]www.otcmarkets.com [2]. 
 
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link 
LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. 
 
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed [3] 
 
*OTC Media Contact:* 
 
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 
 
*MBH Corporation plc Media Contacts:* 
 
Phil Anderson//Charlie Nelson/Taylor Marriott - Perception A 
 
+44 (07767 491 519 / 0778 751 7087 / 07983 335 021) 
 
MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com 
 
+44 (0)770 396 3953 
 
mbhcorporation.com [4] 
 
2020-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     MBH Corporation Plc 
             Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh 
             SW18 3SX London 
             United Kingdom 
E-mail:      fo@mbhcorporation.com 
Internet:    https://www.mbhcorporation.com/ 
ISIN:        GB00BF1GH114 
WKN:         A2JDGJ 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
EQS News ID: 1156381 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156381 2020-12-18 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b9099db8c1a2b097c3d63c7a77fb28b2&application_id=1156381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9251ea87e3b2e49a0e67d58fb57eab3f&application_id=1156381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f4a82581a475623e39b2440f785ec171&application_id=1156381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7407999fbedc6ca1bfc6ca1f1263cf6&application_id=1156381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MBH CORPORATION PLC 0.00% 0.395 Delayed Quote.-37.80%
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. 0.00% 35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about MBH CORPORATION PLC
08:55aMBH : Begins trading on the otcqx to support us based investors
EQ
08:54aPRESS RELEASE : Mbh corporation begins trading on the otcqx to support us based ..
DJ
12/16ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY
DJ
12/16EQS/ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : MBH Corporation plc (von GBC AG): BUY
DJ
12/14PRESS RELEASE : Mbh corporation plc continues growth with 12th acquisition of 20..
DJ
12/14MBH : Continues growth with 12th acquisition of 2020 by taking on victoria gosde..
EQ
11/26PRESS RELEASE : Mbh commits further to education with 11th acquisition of 2020 a..
DJ
11/26MBH : Commits further to education with 11th acquisition of 2020 as fast growing..
EQ
11/09MBH : Continues acquisition drive with further expansion of its education vertic..
EQ
10/30MBH : Adds further weight to its construction vertical with acquisition of austr..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62,1 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 21,2 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart MBH CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
MBH Corporation PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 164,70 GBX
Last Close Price 35,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 361%
Spread / Average Target 361%
Spread / Lowest Target 361%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Callum Arthur Michael Laing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Coronado Svetlana Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Nam Tan Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Anne Sylvester Executive Director
Toby David Street Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBH CORPORATION PLC-37.80%29
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.212.40%32 523
CBRE GROUP, INC.5.09%21 110
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.15%7 567
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.28%5 768
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.19.14%5 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ