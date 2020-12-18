PRESS RELEASE : MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS 2020-12-18 / 14:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS* ? *MBH Corporation Plc made first US acquisitions in September, with more planned in 2021* ? *MBH is one of the fastest growing new listings in Europe by revenue and net profit.* ? *MBH has acquired 12 profitable companies already in 2020, doubling the number of companies in the Group* ? *MBH paid a dividend in its first year as a PLC and intends to continue that in the future.* *London 18th December 2020 -* MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, announces that as of today it has begun trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market. The ticker code is MBHCF. Throughout 2020 MBH has continued its highly successful acquisition approach to growth, with 12 acquisitions to date this year. September saw MBH make its first acquisition in the USA, with Meeting of The Minds, the largest real estate investor association and investor mentoring programme in New York, joining the Group alongside Everyday Realty Services (ERS), a real estate brokerage and commercial funding company. Having made 12 acquisitions in 2020 alone, the pro-forma revenues of MBH group companies now stand at USD137M and EBITDA USD13.8M based on 2019 results for MBH and the most recent financials for the companies acquired during 2020*.* Trading on the OTCQX Market requires companies to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. MBH has seen considerable interest from US based investors and companies attracted by its fast growth profit story and by trading on the OTCQX Market makes it easier for US based investors to join the journey. *Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation Plc, commented: *"We have seen strong demand both from investors and from the many incredible small businesses that we have been talking to in the US. The first US companies joined us in September which attracted further interest from the types of companies that we are looking for. MBH has strong values of trust, collaboration and velocity and the companies we attract are generally owner operated, well established, profitable and looking to take the business to the next level. I am pleased to say that even with the challenges of this year we have been inundated with great American companies matching that criteria. This has also attracted interest from many US investors and joining OTCQX will allow us to serve them more effectively." MBH Corporation recently published its half year results for 2020, which revealed revenue growth of 31% to GBP27.4 million (1H 2019: GBP21.0million) and a stable net profit of GBP0.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13% to GBP1.5 million (1H 2019: GBP1.3 million). MBH currently has 22 very successful and profitable small businesses in its portfolio and will continue its highly focused growth of well-established profitable small businesses across multiple geographies and industries. MBH companies carry minimal debt, deliver around US$1m - US$10m EBITDA and are generally still run by their founders who become co-owners of MBH. By leveraging its unique Agglomeration(TM) strategy, MBH can create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. With Agglomeration(TM), profitable companies convert their private shares into public shares or bonds in MBH Corporation plc in a perpetual earn-in model. Company owners are then incentivised to accelerate their growth trajectory using the resources of the plc including expertise, skill transfer of best in class practices, cross-selling to other group companies and where appropriate, zero cost funding for new growth projects. Each group company retains its autonomy and follows appropriate Corporate and Financial Governance. Business owners are also incentivised financially to enhance shareholder value through a share bonus scheme aligning their interests with public shareholders. MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor. *About MBH Corporation Plc* MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging its Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies. *About OTC Markets Group Inc.* OTC Markets Group Inc. [1] (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link(R) ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit [2]www.otcmarkets.com [2]. 