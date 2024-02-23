EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency

The directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) have today resolved to place the Company into administration and intend to file a notice of appointment at Court on Monday 26 February 2024. The Company is cash flow and balance sheet insolvent.



Notifying person: Kevin Hanbury, Director



