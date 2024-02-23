EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency
MBH Corporation Plc:

23-Feb-2024 / 22:44 GMT/BST
The directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) have today resolved to place the Company into administration and intend to file a notice of appointment at Court on Monday 26 February 2024. The Company is cash flow and balance sheet insolvent.
 
Notifying person: Kevin Hanbury, Director
 


Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
3 K's Engineering Company, Morfa Works, Embankment Road, Machynys
SA15 2DN Llanelli
United Kingdom
E-mail: info@mbhcorporation.com
Internet:https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95
WKN: A3ESUZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
