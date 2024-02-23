MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary
February 23, 2024 at 07:01 am EST
MBH Corporation Plc: Mohid Miah resigns as Director and Secretary
MBH Corporation Plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, today announces that Mohid Miah has resigned as an Executive Director and Secretary with immediate effect.
The Board of Directors of MBH Corporation Plc now consists of Kevin Hanbury, Ian Elsey and Peter Lawrence.
For further information, please contact:
Kevin Hanbury, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC
Kevin.hanbury@3ksengineering.com
For IR and media enquiries:
Janet Barnes
Janet.barnes@mbhcorporation.com
MBH Corporation plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified investment holding company. The Company is focused on acquiring small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors. It operates through three segments: Education, Construction Services, and Leisure. The Education segment is engaged in the provision of education and learning related services for apprentices. The Construction Services segment includes commercial interior fit-out and construction contractor services. The Leisure segment includes the sale of new and pre-owned touring caravans and related caravan accessories and awnings. The Company's products and services include course training services, other education training, commercial refurbishment, transportation services, health and care services, property related services, the food and beverage sector, the engineering sector, and other services. Its primary geographical location includes the United Kingdom, Oceania, Asia, Canada, and North America.