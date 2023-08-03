Extraordinary Announcement

MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc., (company registration number: 01-10-043638, registered seat: 1117

Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G.ép., hereinafter: Issuer), acting in accordance with its obligation to provide information as per Section 55 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market informs its Esteemed Investors that on August 1, 2023 the DUNA TAKARÉK Bank Private Company Limited by Share (company registration number: 08-10-001869, registered seat: 9022 Győr, Árpád út 93.) joined the institutional protection organization of the integrated credit institutions, Integration Organization (the Central Organization of Integrated Credit Institutions; registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.) in which organization the Issuer has a membership as well.

Budapest, on the 3rd of August 2023

MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc.