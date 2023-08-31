MBH
Mortgage
Bank Co. Plc.
2023 H1
Investor presentation
31th August 2023
Business and earnings KPIs - summary
3
Business environment
5
Profit and Loss developments, Balance sheet
8
Refinanced portfolio, Own originated loans
12
Mortgage bond issuance
15
Green mortgage bond, ESG
23
Abbreviations
26
Disclaimer
28
This presentation is to support the understanding of the underlying financial performance of MBH Mortgage Bank. It serves as an accompanying presentation for H1 2023 Report.
2
Business and earnings KPIs
- summary
Business and earnings KPIs - summary
- MBH Mortgage Bank had a successful half year and strengthened its second position in the Hungarian mortgage bank sector.
- Profit before tax was HUF 2.97 billion in H1 2023. It increased by HUF 2.0 billion (+203.5% y/y) compared to H1 2022, however. Total comprehensive income reached was HUF 4.3 billion without banking tax and extra profit tax. Total assets decreased by HUF 10.1 billion (-1.3% y/y) and amounted to HUF 747.9 billion at the end of June 2023.
- Net interest incomereached HUF 3.3 billion, as an increase of 12.4% (HUF 0.4 billion) compared to H1 2022.
- Operating expenses increased by 3.1% (HUF 55 million) in H1 2023, mainly due to inflation.
- The Bank's return on equity (ROAE) was 7.6%, whilst the cost to income ratio (CIR) was 43.7%.
- Thestock of refinancing loans increased by 5.2% (by HUF 18.3 billion), to HUF 367.2 billion compared to the previous year.
- Based on the Group's strategy, active new customer lending function had been transferred to other commercial banks of the Group in 2018, thus the remaining stock of customer loans were amortized in H1 2023 as scheduled from HUF 37.9 billion at the end of H1 2022 to HUF 30.0 billion (-20.9% y/y).
- MBH MBissued a total of HUF 41.0 billion nominal amount of mortgage bonds at 4 public auctions in H1 2023, of which HUF 16.0 bn represented green mortgage bonds, from the remaining HUF 25.0 bn issue volume fixed and floating rates mortgage bond represented in the ratio of nearly 50%-50%. The fix rate mortgage bond transactions complied with the conditions of the central bank's mortgage bond rollover facility.
- S&P covered bond rating: On 25th of April 2023, 'BBB' rating (one notch above the domestic sovereign debt rating) of MBH Mortgage Bank's mortgage issuance program and the series of mortgage bonds issued in HUF and foreign currencies was confirmed by S&P, while the outlook was improved from stable to positive at the same time. The rating and the outlook have been unchanged since the above last move.
KPI
value
y/y
KPI
h1/h2
Key figures
Profit before taxTotal assetsEquity
2.97 mrd Ft
747.9 mrd Ft
74.3 mrd Ft
203.5% ;
151.5%
-1.3% ;
-8.1%
6.1% ;
4.6%
Operating income, net
GAE
Provision and impairment
4.2 mrd Ft
-1.8 mrd Ft
0.9 mrd Ft
31.4% ;
41.6%
3.1% ;
76.6%
- ;
-
ROAE
ROAA
CIR
7.6%
0.7%
43.7%
5.0%-pt ;
4.9%-pt
0.5%-pt ;
0.47%-pt
-12.0%-pt ;
8.7%-pt
4
Business environment
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. plc published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 16:11:06 UTC.