Announcement
The MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of
TJ24NV01 TMB Covered Bond
On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated TJ24NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653266) MBH Covered Bond is 7.59 per cent annually in the interest period starting 24.07.2024 The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 26 June 2024 (6.89 per cent) + 0.70 per cent.
Budapest, 24 June 2024
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. plc published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 14:53:53 UTC.