Announcement

The MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest rate of

TJ24NV01 TMB Covered Bond

On the basis of the section 55-56 of Act CXX of 2001 on capital market (Capital Markets Act) and the order 24/2008. (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance (on detailed regulation of information obligation of the publicly issued securities) the MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (TMB) (1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G ép.) informs its esteemed investors, that the interest rate of its HUF denominated TJ24NV01 (ISIN:HU0000653266) MBH Covered Bond is 7.59 per cent annually in the interest period starting 24.07.2024 The interest calculation is based on the 3M BUBOR published on 26 June 2024 (6.89 per cent) + 0.70 per cent.

Budapest, 24 June 2024

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.