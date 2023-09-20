Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt, formerly FHB Jelzalogbank Nyrt, is a Hungary-based commercial bank. It specializes in mortgage lending and cooperation in household lending with commercial banks and saving cooperatives. The Bank's capital group is comprised of several subsidiaries including: FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, provides mortgage lending, FHB Life Annuity Ltd, provides elderly people with services (life annuity), moreover it sells mortgage loan products of the Mortgage Bank Co Plc for elderly people (annuity mortgage), FHB Real Estate Ltd, specialized in real estate issues services such as consulting, real estate agency functions, valuation and expert functions; FHB Service Ltd offers infrastructural, accounting, payroll and information technology services for the Bank Group.

Sector Banks