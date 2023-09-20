MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
Information about the auction of MBH Mortgage Bank's MJ29NF01 CMB dated 20 September, 2023.
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors that the auction of the first tap of the MJ29NF01 CMB on 20 September, 2023 has been successful. The result of the auction is the following
Code of the CMB:
MJ29NF01
ISIN-code:
HU0000653662
Type of the issue:
First tap
Number of the current part of the series:
SR 1
Time of the Auction:
20.09.2023.
Date of the financial settlement:
22.09.2023.
Maturity:
23.05.2029.
Total nominal value of CMB offered:
HUF 16,000,000,000
Total nominal value of valid bids:
HUF 20,832,250,000
Total nominal value of the present Issue:
HUF 14,000,000,000
Total nominal value of the Series issued until
HUF 14,000,000,000
now:
Interest rate (%):
7.50 annually
Accrued interest (22.09.2023) (%):
0.00
Maximum yield (%):
8.44
Average selling (net) price(%):
99.3005
Average yield (%)
7.67
Budapest, 20 September 2023.
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
