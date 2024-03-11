MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

H-1117 Budapest,

Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület

Information about the auction of MBH Mortgage Bank's MZJ29NF1 Green CMB dated 11 March, 2024.

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors that the auction of the first tap of the MZJ29NF1 Green CMB on 11 March, 2024 has been successful. The result of the auction is the following

Code of the CMB:

MZJ29NF1

ISIN-code:

HU0000653688

Type of the issue:

First tap

Number of the current part of the series:

SR 1

Time of the Auction:

11.03.2024.

Date of the financial settlement:

13.03.2024.

Maturity:

22.11.2029.

Total nominal value of CMB offered:

HUF 6,000,000,000

Total nominal value of valid bids:

HUF 13,990,000,000

Total nominal value of the present Issue:

HUF 5,900,000,000

Total nominal value of the Series issued until

HUF 5,900,000,000

now:

Interest rate (%):

7.00 annually

Accrued interest (13.03.2024) (%):

0.00

Maximum yield (%):

7.28

Average selling (net) price (%):

99.1433

Average yield (%)

7.20

Budapest, 11 March 2024.

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

