MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
H-1117 Budapest,
Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület
Information about the auction of MBH Mortgage Bank's MZJ29NF1 Green CMB dated 11 March, 2024.
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors that the auction of the first tap of the MZJ29NF1 Green CMB on 11 March, 2024 has been successful. The result of the auction is the following
Code of the CMB:
MZJ29NF1
ISIN-code:
HU0000653688
Type of the issue:
First tap
Number of the current part of the series:
SR 1
Time of the Auction:
11.03.2024.
Date of the financial settlement:
13.03.2024.
Maturity:
22.11.2029.
Total nominal value of CMB offered:
HUF 6,000,000,000
Total nominal value of valid bids:
HUF 13,990,000,000
Total nominal value of the present Issue:
HUF 5,900,000,000
Total nominal value of the Series issued until
HUF 5,900,000,000
now:
Interest rate (%):
7.00 annually
Accrued interest (13.03.2024) (%):
0.00
Maximum yield (%):
7.28
Average selling (net) price (%):
99.1433
Average yield (%)
7.20
Budapest, 11 March 2024.
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
1
