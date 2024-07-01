Announcement
MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.,
Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection
- of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.
On 30 June 2024, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:
Series
Face value
Shares issued
Total face value (HUF)
(HUF)
Series "A" (ordinary shares)
100
108 490 300
10 849 030 000
Amount of share capital
108 490 300
10 849 030 000
Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2024:
Shares
Voting rights
Voting rights /
Total voting
Treasury
Series
attached to
issued
shares
rights
shares
shares
Series "A" (ordinary
108 490 300
108 490 300
1
108 490 300
253 601
shares)
Total
108 490 300
108 490 300
108 490 300
253 601
Budapest, on 1 July 2024
MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc.
