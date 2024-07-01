Announcement

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.,

Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection

of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 30 June 2024, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series Face value Shares issued Total face value (HUF) (HUF) Series "A" (ordinary shares) 100 108 490 300 10 849 030 000 Amount of share capital 108 490 300 10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2024:

Shares Voting rights Voting rights / Total voting Treasury Series attached to issued shares rights shares shares Series "A" (ordinary 108 490 300 108 490 300 1 108 490 300 253 601 shares) Total 108 490 300 108 490 300 108 490 300 253 601 Budapest, on 1 July 2024

MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc.