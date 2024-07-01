Announcement

MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.,

Hungary; hereinafter: "Company") in compliance with its obligation pursuant to Section 54 Subsection

  1. of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market hereby publishes the following information on voting rights attached to its shares and on the share capital.

On 30 June 2024, the amount and the composition of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Series

Face value

Shares issued

Total face value (HUF)

(HUF)

Series "A" (ordinary shares)

100

108 490 300

10 849 030 000

Amount of share capital

108 490 300

10 849 030 000

Voting rights attached to the shares on 30 June 2024:

Shares

Voting rights

Voting rights /

Total voting

Treasury

Series

attached to

issued

shares

rights

shares

shares

Series "A" (ordinary

108 490 300

108 490 300

1

108 490 300

253 601

shares)

Total

108 490 300

108 490 300

108 490 300

253 601

Budapest, on 1 July 2024

MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc.

