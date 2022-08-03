Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MBIA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBI   US55262C1009

MBIA INC.

(MBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
12.55 USD   -1.03%
MBIA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
MBIA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
MBIA INC. INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 AT 8 : 00 A.M. Eastern Time
BU
MBIA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

08/03/2022 | 04:23pm EDT

08/03/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its second quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 696 M 696 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart MBIA INC.
Duration : Period :
MBIA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MBIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Charles Fallon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony McKiernan Head-Structured Finance Insured Portfolio
Charles R. Rinehart Chairman
Richard Charles Vaughan Independent Director
Theodore E. Shasta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBIA INC.-20.52%696
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.24%40 172
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.18%39 268
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.18%37 189
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.66%31 816
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.89%25 551