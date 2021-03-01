Log in
MBIA INC.

MBIA INC.

(MBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MBIA Inc. : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

03/01/2021 | 04:16pm EST
MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its full year and fourth quarter 2020 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 158 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 16,7%
Technical analysis trends MBIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,50 $
Last Close Price 7,30 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Charles Fallon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony McKiernan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles R. Rinehart Chairman
Richard Charles Vaughan Independent Director
Theodore E. Shasta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MBIA INC.10.94%394
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC16.09%38 008
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.65%36 697
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.92%34 248
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-3.03%32 286
SAMPO OYJ6.65%24 774
