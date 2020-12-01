MBIA : Post Trial Decision

FILED: NEW YORK COUNTY CLERK 11/30/2020 04:18 PM

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

NEW YORK COUNTY

PRESENT:

HON. JENNIFER G. SCHECTER

MBIA INSURANCE CORPORATION,

INDEX NO.

603751/2009

Plaintiff,

- v -

POST-TRIAL DECISION

CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES LLC, DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC, SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC,

Defendants.

This case involves mortgage loans that contributed to a crippling financial crisis over a decade ago after banks securitized residential mortgages that never should have been issued in the first place. Plaintiff MBIA Insurance Corporation (MBIA) is a monoline insurer1 that, consistent with its obligations, indemnified residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) investors for hundreds of millions of dollars of losses that they otherwise would have incurred after thousands upon thousands of recklessly-issued mortgages failed. In seeking to avoid its obligations, Credit Suisse, the bank that sponsored the transaction, offered hollow interpretations of applicable warranties that would render

them valueless. In the face of incontrovertible evidence to the contrary, defendants'

witnesses insisted that there was nothing wrong with the trust they securitized and that the staggering losses were simply due to an inherently risky investment based on second-lien

1 Insurers such as MBIA are known as "monolines" because they only insure one line of business.

loans. Thorough examination of the evidence, including hundreds of the securitized mortgage loans, proves defendants wrong.

Based on the parties' contract, MBIA is only entitled to "put-back" damages for breaches of warranties that had a material and adverse effect on its risk of loss. It convincingly proved a breach rate of 51.5%, establishing that more than half of the securitized loans were materially non-conforming. MBIA will be awarded compensation for those losses because, in insuring the RMBS, it did not assume the risk of loss that they posed. Otherwise, however, the damages it sustained stemmed from the very risk it agreed to bear and are not compensable.

Background

RMBS are bonds backed by pools of mortgages. The mortgages are originated or acquired by a structuring bank, which then sells them to a trust funded by certificateholders, who become debt holders of that trust. Certificateholders make money on the investment from payments of the underlying mortgages, assuming they are paid, or from an insurance company's payments. The trust is ordinarily managed by an independent trustee that, by virtue of a no-action clause, generally has the sole authority to assert claims for harm to the trust. But where, as here, some of the certificates are insured, the insurer is also given the right to pursue claims because, by paying out, it is equally harmed by the securitization

of defective loans that did not conform to the trust's requirements.

MBIA is a financial guarantee insurance company. It issued irrevocable insurance policies that unconditionally guaranteed payment of principal and interest to certificateholders of the RMBS transactions. Insured certificateholders are entitled to be paid in full regardless of the performance of the RMBS. If the revenues are insufficient

MBIA must make up the shortfall. Insured certificateholders are thus indifferent to the

ultimate performance of the RMBS and only assume credit risk on the insurer.

In virtually every RMBS transaction, the sponsor makes representations and

warranties about the transaction itself and about the loans being sold to the trust.2

Defendant DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. (DLJ), an affiliate of defendant Credit Suisse

Securities (USA) LLC (CSS; collectively, Credit Suisse), was the sponsor of the RMBS

trust at issue here--the Home Equity Mortgage Trust 2007-2 (the Transaction).

The Transaction, which closed on April 30, 2007, originally contained 15,615

closed-end second-lien residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance

of nearly $900 million. All but approximately 2,200 loans were originated in 2006, with

the rest originated in 2007. And all but approximately 2,000 loans were originated by

financial institutions other than Credit Suisse - that is, Credit Suisse purchased the loans

from other originators to securitize them. CSS was the Transaction's underwriter.3

Another Credit Suisse affiliate was the servicer.

The loans were securitized pursuant to a Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as

of April 1, 2007 (Dkt. 1862 [the PSA]). The PSA contains DLJ's representations and

warranties about the loans and provides recourse to the trustee upon breach. The PSA also

2 Other parties, such as originators, also make representations. Here, the originators breached some of the representations that they made to Credit Suisse, which Credit Suisse invoked when it required them to repurchase those loans. Yet, despite being paid for those defective loans, Credit Suisse still kept them and still placed them in the trust. Remarkably, on some of the very loans that Credit Suisse itself claimed were defective (sometimes based on almost identical warranties), here, it takes the position that the loans are conforming.

3 Another Credit Suisse affiliate was the depositor - an intermediary entity that acquires the mortgage pool and sells it to the trust.

provides that the warranties are for MBIA's benefit and that MBIA, as an intended-third-

party beneficiary to the agreement, has the right to enforce them (see id. at 194).

After the 2008 financial crisis, loans representing 51% of the original loan balance

in the trust defaulted and MBIA paid hundreds of millions of dollars in claims payments to

the certificateholders (165 AD3d 108, 111 [1st Dept 2018]).

In July 2009, MBIA sent DLJ the first of 48 repurchase demand letters. DLJ refused

to repurchase the loans. Months later, in December 2009, MBIA commenced this action

alleging, among other things, that DLJ breached representations and warranties contained

in the PSA. The four warranties at issue are: (1) the Mortgage-Loan-Schedule (MLS)

Warranty; (2) the No-Default Warranty; (3) the Guideline Warranty; and (4) the Prudent-

Underwriting Warranty.

The parties moved for summary judgment related to the meaning of the MLS and

No-Default warranties. The Appellate Division held that neither party was entitled to

judgment as a matter of law and that the "better course" was "to hold a trial to inquire into

and develop the facts to clarify the relevant legal principles and their application to the

representations and warranties" (id. at 115).

Trial

Almost all the direct testimony was presented through pre-trial affidavits.4 A two-

week bench trial was held (see Dkts. 2099-2108 [Tr.]). The parties filed post-trial (Dkts.

1855, 1856) and rebuttal briefs (Dkts. 2109, 2110).

4 The parties and counsel are commended for submission of thorough affidavits, which greatly streamlined the trial for everyone. This procedure eliminated days, if not weeks, of testimony and it sometimes became clear that cross-examination of some witnesses would be unnecessary.

