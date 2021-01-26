MBIA Standard of Conduct

A Message from Bill Fallon

Dear Colleagues,

MBIA's Standard of Conduct outlines the business practices and the values of integrity, teamwork, and performance excellence that are at the core of our identity. It requires that we be honest, fair and ethical in every business decision we make, that we be above reproach in our dealings with everyone, that we report any instance of unethical or illegal activity if we observe it, and ask questions if we are unsure about whether an action might be unethical or illegal. Compliance with the law is the very minimum that's required of us all; in truth, living by our values is at least as important, and we should always strive to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

Please keep these principles in mind as you review our Standard of Conduct and discuss any questions you might have with your manager, Compliance or a member of the Legal Department.

Thank you.

Bill Fallon

CEO

