MBIA : Stipulation and Order of Discontinuance With Prejudice

02/12/2021 | 05:08pm EST
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISIONMBIA INSURANCE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,-against-

Index No. 603751/09

CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC, DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC. and SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC.,

Defendants.

Hon. Jennifer G. Schecter

STIPULATION AND ORDER

OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH PREJUDICE

WHEREAS, Plaintiff filed a summons and complaint in the above-captioned action on

December 14, 2009 and an amended complaint on January 30, 2013;

WHEREAS, Plaintiff's claims against Defendant Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. ("SPS")

were discontinued without prejudice on May 23, 2016;

WHEREAS, the Court conducted a bench trial in the above-captioned action from

July 22, 2019 through August 2, 2019;

WHEREAS, the Court issued a Post-Trial Decision on November 30, 2020 and an Order

on January 25, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the parties, by and between their respective counsel, have agreed to settle

and compromise this action pursuant to a Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual

Release executed as of February 9, 2021.

NOW THEREFORE, the parties stipulate and agree, and it is hereby ordered, that:

1 The above-captioned action is discontinued with prejudice as to each of Credit

Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. and SPS pursuant to CPLR 3217(b)

without costs, disbursements or attorneys' fees to any party.

2. This stipulation may be executed in any number of counterparts by the parties hereto. Each such counterpart shall be deemed to be an original, and all counterparts together shall constitute a single stipulation.

Dated: February 9, 2021

Marc E. Kasowitz

Richard A. Jacobsen

Kenneth R. David

John Ansbro

KASOWITZ BENSON & TORRES LLP

ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

1633 Broadway

51 West 52nd Street

New York, New York 10019

New York, New York 10019

(212) 506-1700

(212) 506-5000

Catherine A. Williams

Barry S. Levin

Stephanie Teplin

Darren S. Teshima (admitted pro hac vice)

PATTERSON BELKNAP WEBB &

ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

TYLER LLP

The Orrick Building

1133 Avenue of the Americas

405 Howard Street

New York, New York 10036

San Francisco, California 94105

(212) 336-2000

(415) 773-5700

Daniel Dunne (admitted pro hac vice)

Attorneys for Plaintiff MBIA Insurance

Paul Rugani

Corporation

ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

701 5th Avenue, Suite 5600

Seattle, Washington 98104

(206) 839-4300

Attorneys for Defendants Credit Suisse Securities

(USA) LLC, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and Select

Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

2 of 3

3

Disclaimer

MBIA Incorporated published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 22:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
