MBIA : Stipulation and Order of Discontinuance With Prejudice

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISIONMBIA INSURANCE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,-against-

Index No. 603751/09

CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (USA) LLC, DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC. and SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC.,

Defendants.

Hon. Jennifer G. Schecter

STIPULATION AND ORDER

OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH PREJUDICE

WHEREAS, Plaintiff filed a summons and complaint in the above-captioned action on

December 14, 2009 and an amended complaint on January 30, 2013;

WHEREAS, Plaintiff's claims against Defendant Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. ("SPS")

were discontinued without prejudice on May 23, 2016;

WHEREAS, the Court conducted a bench trial in the above-captioned action from

July 22, 2019 through August 2, 2019;

WHEREAS, the Court issued a Post-Trial Decision on November 30, 2020 and an Order

on January 25, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the parties, by and between their respective counsel, have agreed to settle

and compromise this action pursuant to a Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual

Release executed as of February 9, 2021.

NOW THEREFORE, the parties stipulate and agree, and it is hereby ordered, that:

1 The above-captioned action is discontinued with prejudice as to each of Credit

Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. and SPS pursuant to CPLR 3217(b)

without costs, disbursements or attorneys' fees to any party.

2. This stipulation may be executed in any number of counterparts by the parties hereto. Each such counterpart shall be deemed to be an original, and all counterparts together shall constitute a single stipulation.

Dated: February 9, 2021

Marc E. Kasowitz Richard A. Jacobsen Kenneth R. David John Ansbro KASOWITZ BENSON & TORRES LLP ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 1633 Broadway 51 West 52nd Street New York, New York 10019 New York, New York 10019 (212) 506-1700 (212) 506-5000 Catherine A. Williams Barry S. Levin Stephanie Teplin Darren S. Teshima (admitted pro hac vice) PATTERSON BELKNAP WEBB & ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP TYLER LLP The Orrick Building 1133 Avenue of the Americas 405 Howard Street New York, New York 10036 San Francisco, California 94105 (212) 336-2000 (415) 773-5700 Daniel Dunne (admitted pro hac vice) Attorneys for Plaintiff MBIA Insurance Paul Rugani Corporation ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP 701 5th Avenue, Suite 5600 Seattle, Washington 98104 (206) 839-4300 Attorneys for Defendants Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. 2 of 3

3