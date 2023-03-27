MBK : OR 2022

Annual Registration Statements/Annual Report 2022 (Form 56-1 One Report)

MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

001 ....... Vision And Missions of MBK Public

Company Limited

004 ....... Financial Highlights

006 ....... Message From The Board of Directors

010 ....... The Board of Directors

012 ....... Executive Management

014 ....... Management

020 ....... Shareholding Structure of MBK GROUP

PART 1

BUSINESS OPERATION AND OPERATING RESULTS

022 ....... 1. Organizational Structure and Operation of the Group of Companies

102 ....... 2. Risk Management

120 ....... 3. Business Sustainability Development

123 ........ 4.

Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)

148 ....... 5. General Information and References

PART 2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

150 ....... 6. Corporate Governance Policy

164 ....... 7. Corporate Governance Structure and

Significant Information Related to the Board of Directors, Subcommitees, Executives, Employees and Others

192 ....... 8. Report on Key Operating Results of

Corporate Governance

210 ....... 9. Internal Control and Related Party

Transactions

PART 3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ATTACHMENS

380 ....... ATTACHMENT 1

Details of Directors, Executives,

Controlling Persons, the Person Assigned

to Take the Highest Responsibility in

Accounting and Finance, the Person

Assigned to Take Direct Responsibility for

Accounting Supervision, the Company's

Secretary

395 ....... ATTACHMENT 2

Details of the Directors of the Subsidiaries

396 ....... ATTACHMENT 3

Details of the Heads of the Internal Audit

and Compliance Units

397 ....... ATTACHMENT 4

Assets for Business Undertaking and

Details of Asset Appraisal (Disclosed on

the Website)

397 ....... ATTACHMENT 5

Unabridged Policy and Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Unabridged Code of Business Conduct Prepared by the Company (Disclosed on the Website)

398 ....... ATTACHMENT 6

The Report of the Subcommittees

398 ....... The Report on the Responsibility of The

Board of Directors Towards Financial Reports

399 ....... The Report of the Executive Committee

400 ....... The Report of the Audit Committee

402 ....... The Report of the Compensation and

Nomination Committee

404 ....... The Report of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee