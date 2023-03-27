Advanced search
    MBK   TH0480B10Z01

MBK

(MBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-23
16.20 THB    0.00%
08:08aMbk : Or 2022
PU
02/28MBK Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/04MBK Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Kasama Punyagupta as Independent Director, Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, Effective February 2, 2023 Onward
CI
MBK : OR 2022

03/27/2023
Annual Registration Statements/Annual Report 2022 (Form 56-1 One Report)

MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

001 ....... Vision And Missions of MBK Public

Company Limited

004 ....... Financial Highlights

006 ....... Message From The Board of Directors

010 ....... The Board of Directors

012 ....... Executive Management

014 ....... Management

020 ....... Shareholding Structure of MBK GROUP

PART 1

BUSINESS OPERATION AND OPERATING RESULTS

022 ....... 1. Organizational Structure and Operation of the Group of Companies

102 ....... 2. Risk Management

120 ....... 3. Business Sustainability Development

123 ........ 4.

Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)

148 ....... 5. General Information and References

PART 2

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

150 ....... 6. Corporate Governance Policy

164 ....... 7. Corporate Governance Structure and

Significant Information Related to the Board of Directors, Subcommitees, Executives, Employees and Others

192 ....... 8. Report on Key Operating Results of

Corporate Governance

210 ....... 9. Internal Control and Related Party

Transactions

PART 3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ATTACHMENS

380 ....... ATTACHMENT 1

Details of Directors, Executives,

Controlling Persons, the Person Assigned

to Take the Highest Responsibility in

Accounting and Finance, the Person

Assigned to Take Direct Responsibility for

Accounting Supervision, the Company's

Secretary

395 ....... ATTACHMENT 2

Details of the Directors of the Subsidiaries

396 ....... ATTACHMENT 3

Details of the Heads of the Internal Audit

and Compliance Units

397 ....... ATTACHMENT 4

Assets for Business Undertaking and

Details of Asset Appraisal (Disclosed on

the Website)

397 ....... ATTACHMENT 5

Unabridged Policy and Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Unabridged Code of Business Conduct Prepared by the Company (Disclosed on the Website)

398 ....... ATTACHMENT 6

The Report of the Subcommittees

398 ....... The Report on the Responsibility of The

Board of Directors Towards Financial Reports

399 ....... The Report of the Executive Committee

400 ....... The Report of the Audit Committee

402 ....... The Report of the Compensation and

Nomination Committee

404 ....... The Report of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee

The Vision

"The country's leading group of companies which focuses on business operations and investment with sustainable growth for generating regular returns."

The Missions

01

To focus on investment in potential business.

02

To generate returns for investors regularly.

03To run business operations with trade partners systematically and fairly for the sake of mutual benefits.

04

  • To create the brand and image of the organization continuously.

    05

  • To develop marketing continuously.

    06

  • To focus on customer-entric provision of services.

07To encourage and develop the human resources inaccordance with business expansion and commitment.

08

To develop business through degitatization and innovations

09

To have performance on a Good Corporate Governance's principles.

FORM 56-1 ONE REPORT 2022 MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 001

Disclaimer

MBK pcl published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 12:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 812 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 332 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
Net Debt 2022 26 746 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 84,3x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 22 654 M 662 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,03x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wichak Praditavanij President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kasemsuk Chongmankhong Senior Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Banterng Tantivit Chairman
Satit Saisorn Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Chonlada Ngamnikulchalin Secretary & Senior VP-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MBK-8.47%662
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%39 574
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.98%32 159
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.47%27 440
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.22%24 995
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.87%21 580
