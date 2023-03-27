MBK : OR 2022

Annual Registration Statements/Annual Report 2022 (Form 56-1 One Report)
MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
001 ....... Vision And Missions of MBK Public
Company Limited
004 ....... Financial Highlights
006 ....... Message From The Board of Directors
010 ....... The Board of Directors
012 ....... Executive Management
014 ....... Management
020 ....... Shareholding Structure of MBK GROUP
PART 1
BUSINESS OPERATION AND OPERATING RESULTS
022 ....... 1. Organizational Structure and Operation of the Group of Companies
102 ....... 2. Risk Management
120 ....... 3. Business Sustainability Development
123 ........ 4.
Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)
148 ....... 5. General Information and References
PART 2
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
150 ....... 6. Corporate Governance Policy
164 ....... 7. Corporate Governance Structure and
Significant Information Related to the Board of Directors, Subcommitees, Executives, Employees and Others
192 ....... 8. Report on Key Operating Results of
Corporate Governance
210 ....... 9. Internal Control and Related Party
Transactions
PART 3
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ATTACHMENS
380 ....... ATTACHMENT 1
Details of Directors, Executives,
Controlling Persons, the Person Assigned
to Take the Highest Responsibility in
Accounting and Finance, the Person
Assigned to Take Direct Responsibility for
Accounting Supervision, the Company's
Secretary
395 ....... ATTACHMENT 2
Details of the Directors of the Subsidiaries
396 ....... ATTACHMENT 3
Details of the Heads of the Internal Audit
and Compliance Units
397 ....... ATTACHMENT 4
Assets for Business Undertaking and
Details of Asset Appraisal (Disclosed on
the Website)
397 ....... ATTACHMENT 5
Unabridged Policy and Guidelines on Corporate Governance and Unabridged Code of Business Conduct Prepared by the Company (Disclosed on the Website)
398 ....... ATTACHMENT 6
The Report of the Subcommittees
398 ....... The Report on the Responsibility of The
Board of Directors Towards Financial Reports
399 ....... The Report of the Executive Committee
400 ....... The Report of the Audit Committee
402 ....... The Report of the Compensation and
Nomination Committee
404 ....... The Report of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee
The Vision
"The country's leading group of companies which focuses on business operations and investment with sustainable growth for generating regular returns."
The Missions
01
To focus on investment in potential business.
02
To generate returns for investors regularly.
03To run business operations with trade partners systematically and fairly for the sake of mutual benefits.
04
-
To create the brand and image of the organization continuously.
05
-
To develop marketing continuously.
06
-
To focus on customer-entric provision of services.
07To encourage and develop the human resources inaccordance with business expansion and commitment.
08
To develop business through degitatization and innovations
09
To have performance on a Good Corporate Governance's principles.
FORM 56-1 ONE REPORT 2022 MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 001