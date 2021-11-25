Log in
    MBK   TH0480B10Z01

MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MBK)
11/19MBK PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
11/18MBK PUBLIC : New shares of MBK to be traded on November 22, 2021
PU
11/17MBK PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W2 (F53-5) (Edit)
PU
MBK Public : Notification the exercise of MBK-W1 on December 2021

11/25/2021 | 07:00am EST
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 25-Nov-2021
Name of securities                       : MBK-W1
Exercise date                            : 15-Dec-2021
The notification period for the exercise : From 07-Dec-2021 to 14-Dec-2021
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 2.8162
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 1.0653
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://investor-th.mbkgroup.co.th/warrant.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : Case&Juristic Person Department
MBK Public Company Limited
MBK Center, the 8th Floor, 444 Phayathai Road, Wangmai, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Tel: 02-853-7834, 02-853-7814
 Fax:  02-853-7835
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Suvait  Theeravachirakul
company
Position                                 : President and CEO
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MBK pcl published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
