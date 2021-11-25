MBK Public : Notification the exercise of MBK-W2 on December 2021

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 25-Nov-2021 Name of securities : MBK-W2 Exercise date : 15-Dec-2021 The notification period for the exercise : From 07-Dec-2021 to 14-Dec-2021 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 2.9088 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1.0313 shares) Exercise Procedure : https://investor-th.mbkgroup.co.th/warrant.html Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Case&Juristic Person Department MBK Public Company Limited MBK Center, the 8th Floor, 444 Phayathai Road, Wangmai, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Tel: 02-853-7834, 02-853-7814 Fax: 02-853-7835 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Suvait Theeravachirakul company Position : President and CEO ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.