MBK Public : Notification the exercise of MBK-W2 on December 2021

25 Nov 2021 18:06:49
Notification the exercise of MBK-W2 on December 2021
Date announced : 25-Nov-2021
Name of securities : MBK-W2
Exercise date : 15-Dec-2021
The notification period for the exercise : From 07-Dec-2021 to 14-Dec-2021
Exercise price (baht per share) : 2.9088
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1.0313
Exercise Procedure :
https://investor-th.mbkgroup.co.th/warrant.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Case&Juristic Person Department
MBK Public Company Limited
MBK Center, the 8th Floor, 444 Phayathai Road, Wangmai, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Tel: 02-853-7834, 02-853-7814
Fax: 02-853-7835
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Suvait Theeravachirakul
Position : President and CEO
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
MBK pcl published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.