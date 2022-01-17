Log in
    MBK   TH0480B10Z01

MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MBK)
MBK Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W1 (F53-5)

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
Date/Time
17 Jan 2022 17:57:07
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W1 (F53-5)
Symbol
MBK
Source
MBK
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 17-Jan-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : MBK-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
 No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 491,241
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 32,561,748
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.0653
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 2.8162
    Exercise Date                        : From 17-Jan-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 523,318
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 34,693,800
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr.Suvait  Theeravachirakul
company
Position                                 : Authorized Company Director


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MBK pcl published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Suvait Theeravachirakul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kasemsuk Chongmankhong Senior Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Banterng Tantivit Chairman
Satit Saisorn Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Chonlada Ngamnikulchalin Secretary & Senior VP-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
