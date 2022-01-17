MBK Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W1 (F53-5)

The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 17-Jan-2022 Exercised Securities Warrants Common shares Warrant of trading symbol : MBK-W1 Name of warrant : Warrant of MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 Number of exercised warrants (units) : 491,241 Number of unexercised warrants : 32,561,748 (units) Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.0653 Exercise Price (baht/share) : 2.8162 Exercise Date : From 17-Jan-2022 Number of shares derived from : 523,318 exercised warrants (shares) Number of remaining shares reserved : 34,693,800 (shares) Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Suvait Theeravachirakul company Position : Authorized Company Director This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.