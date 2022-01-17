MBK Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W2 (F53-5)
01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
Date/Time
17 Jan 2022 17:57:24
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of MBK-W2 (F53-5)
Symbol
MBK
Source
MBK
Full Detailed News
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 17-Jan-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : MBK-W2
Name of warrant : Warrant of MBK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
No. 2
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 817,215
Number of unexercised warrants : 36,104,612
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.0313
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 2.9088
Exercise Date : From 17-Jan-2022
Number of shares derived from : 842,792
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 37,331,885
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr.Suvait Theeravachirakul
company
Position : Authorized Company Director
