MBL Infrastructures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 02:31 am EST

MBL Infrastructures Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 209.4 million compared to INR 524.9 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 523.8 million compared to INR 614.8 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 110.9 million compared to INR 176.4 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.06 compared to INR 1.68 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.06 compared to INR 1.68 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 656.9 million compared to INR 768.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,323.6 million compared to INR 1,200.2 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 187.5 million compared to INR 345.1 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.79 compared to INR 3.29 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.79 compared to INR 3.29 a year ago.