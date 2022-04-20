Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MBT Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBKL   US55281E1038

MBT BANCSHARES, INC.

(MBKL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/25 09:30:16 am EDT
26.50 USD    0.00%
03:15pMBT BANCSHARES : Job Fair | Main Office
PU
04/13MBT Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/12MBT BANCSHARES : Audited Financials Statements 12/31/2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MBT Bancshares : Job Fair | Main Office

04/20/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Join us Saturday, May 14th from 10:00am-3:00pm at 3344 Metairie Road.

We are looking for dependable, self-motivated, team players to join our team!

Open Positions:

-> Teller
-> Customer Service Representative
-> Call Center Specialist

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

Disclaimer

Metairie Bank & Trust Company published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MBT BANCSHARES, INC.
03:15pMBT BANCSHARES : Job Fair | Main Office
PU
04/13MBT Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/12MBT BANCSHARES : Audited Financials Statements 12/31/2021
PU
04/08MBT BANCSHARES : 2021 Audit for year ending December 31
PU
03/31MBT BANCSHARES : Metairie Bank's President, Mike Gennaro, was presented with the LED Commu..
PU
03/25MBT BANCSHARES : VOTE for Metairie Bank as “BEST BANK” | City Business –..
PU
03/04MBT BANCSHARES : Free Community Shred Day 2022
PU
02/16MBT BANCSHARES : Nominate Metairie Bank | City Business – Reader Rankings
PU
02/15MBT BANCSHARES : Metairie Bank Celebrates 75 Years of Rock-Solid Strength and Commitment t..
PU
02/09MBT BANCSHARES : Metairie bank names new ceo and president
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 54,2 M 54,2 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MBT BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
MBT Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer
Richard C. Stanley Chairman
Reginald H. Smith Director
Christopher E. Dodge Director
Cynthia D. Teague Director