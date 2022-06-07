MBT Bancshares : METAIRIE BANK & TRUST CO. ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

Metairie, Louisiana - June 1st, 2022 - Metairie Bank and Trust Co. is pleased to announce new hires and promotions.

New Hires

Patrick Becker joins the Metairie Bank and Trust Team as Vice President, Commercial Lender, Julie Otillio as Community Development Officer, and Ryan Monica as Assistant Vice President, Sales Manager for our Covington Branch.

Patrick Becker, the bank's new Vice President, Commercial Lender, is a proven relationship manager with an accomplished record in business development and client management. He comes to Metairie Bank with extensive experience in relationship management, sales prospecting, lending, cash management solutions, and merchant services.

Most recently, Becker served as Business Relationship Manager III at JP Morgan Chase. Before joining JP Morgan Chase in 2015, he honed his craft as both a small business banker and a relationship banker at Capital One Bank in Mandeville.

Becker is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where he received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration. In 2016, he received the JP Morgan Chase National Achiever Award.

Julie Otillio joins us as our Community Development Officer and brings over 25 years of mortgage lending experience having previously worked for America's Mortgage Resource, Patterson State Bank Loan Production Office, and Movement Mortgage.

Otillio believes in fostering quality and educational relationships with all her customers. She prides herself on her ability to thoroughly explain the home buying process and ensures customers are making the best choices for themselves and their families.

Otillio is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Administration with a minor in Accounting.

Ryan Monica joins the Metairie Bank & Trust team as Assistant Vice President, Sales Manager for our Covington Branch. Ryan excels at cultivating lasting commercial and consumer banking relationships. He brings over 9 years of retail banking experience having previously worked for Hancock Whitney Bank, Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, and First NBC Bank.

Ryan graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in English.

Promotions

Metairie Bank and Trust Co. is pleased to announce the promotions of Monica Dupeire, Todd Rauch, Ronshawn Williams, Bryan House, and Diane Ledet.

Monica Dupeire was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance and Operations Officer. In addition to her existing responsibilities as Compliance and Security Officer, Monica will be directly responsible for Human Resources, and Retail Operations.

Dupeire joined the Metairie Bank and Trust team in 2017 as Compliance Officer, and in January of 2019 was also named Security Officer.

She has over 36 years of banking experience and has extensive knowledge of BSA policies, security, and compliance measures.

Dupeire has been certified as a Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) by the American Banker Association, she has completed the Homeland Security Citizen's Academy, and LSU's Management and Leadership Program.

"I cannot express how important the roles of Human Resources and Retail Operations are to a bank that prides itself on personal service and its ability to create long-lasting relationships," said Metairie Bank CEO John P. LeBlanc. "Monica is a proven leader, and I'm confident she will do an excellent job leading these departments, and building a great team for the future."

Todd Rauch, Metairie Bank's CFO was promoted to Senior Vice President. Todd joined in January of 2021.

LeBlanc said, "As Metairie Bank celebrates 75 years of serving our customers and community, we are pleased to have leaders such as Todd, who has not only done a wonderful job overseeing our financial operations and activities this past year but has led our bank in community efforts and relief effort responses."

Rauch previously worked for American Bank & Trust as a Senior Accountant/Treasurer, and prior to that, he was an Audit Supervisor with Hannis T. Bourgeois, specializing in financial institutions.

Rauch earned his Bachelor's Degree in Management at Louisiana State University and his Accounting Degree from the University of New Orleans, and is presently enrolled in the SW Graduate School of Banking program at Southern Methodist University.

Ronshawn "Shawn" Williams has been promoted to Sales Manager of our David Drive Branch having previously been Sales Manager of our Airline Branch.

Williams joined the Metairie Bank & Trust team in 2014 as Personal Banker. In 2016 he was promoted to Operations Manager and in 2019 was promoted to Sales Manager of our Airline Branch. He has over 13 years of experience in retail banking and excels at generating new consumer and business relationships.

Williams is a graduate of Leadership Jefferson class of 2021, and the LAPCS Charter Board Leadership Academy class of 2021.

Bryan House has been promoted to Sales Manager for our Airline Branch. House joined in 2016 as a Teller and quickly moved up to Customer Service Representative I, II, and Operations Manager for our Metairie Road Branch.

House graduated from Pioneer Pacific College with an A.A., in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Accounting. He is a proven leader and has a passion for helping customers with all of their banking needs.

Diane Ledet has been promoted to Operations Manager of our Metairie Road branch. Ledet has been with Metairie Bank and Trust since 2018 and has over 30 years of retail banking experience. Ledet has both an Associate's Degree in Business Management and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Delgado Community College.

Metairie Bank is excited about these recent hires and promotions and is committed to being the Bank of Personal Service. We're here to serve our customers and community with insight, innovation, and pride!

Metairie Bank, the Bank of Personal Service, was founded in 1947. With total assets over $617 million, it is the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish, and serves the entire Greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, including two banking locations on the Northshore, in Mandeville and Covington, as well as a full-service remote ATM in Covington.

Contact:

John P. LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer

(504) 832-5601; jleblanc@metairiebank.com

Michael A. Gennaro, President

(504) 832-5660; mgennaro@metairiebank.com

Todd Rauch, Chief Financial Officer

(504) 832-5642; trauch@metairiebank.com