MBT Bancshares : Metairie Bank Celebrates 75 Years of Rock-Solid Strength and Commitment to the Community.

Metairie, Louisiana - February 14, 2022 - Metairie Bank and Trust Co. is pleased to announce its 75th anniversary on February 15, 1947. For three quarters of a century, this beloved community bank has served the financial needs of people, businesses and communities throughout Southeast Louisiana.

Founded as Metairie Savings Bank and Trust Company, Metairie Bank has grown from a single location in Jefferson Parish to nine branches today, serving its neighbors on both the South Shore and the Northshore with local insight, innovative products and respect.

Metairie Bank has been known as "The Locally Owned Bank of Personal Service" since its founding, not only because of the personal service it offers its customers, but also for the family atmosphere that exists among its employees.

As the bank celebrates its 75th anniversary, it's also celebrating the life of Metairie Bank President and CEO Ron E. Samford, Jr. who passed away on January 31, 2022.

Metairie Bank President, Michael Gennaro said, "Ron was a beloved and respected leader and mentor - not just here at the bank but in our community. Much of the success of our bank and our clients in recent years is a reflection of Ron's values, insight and leadership. He will be greatly missed by all of us at Metairie Bank."

A couple of weeks ago, Samford said, "The last few years have been tough on all of us but we can't let that stop us from celebrating the milestones we achieve as a community. Metairie Bank has been here through war, recessions and natural disasters - and will continue to be here for its customers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

With the MB Insurance Agency and MB Investment Services, the bank also protects its customers' non-banking financial needs now and in the future. Metairie Bank says it's about more than building portfolios. Their passion is building relationships that make dreams come true.

For 75 years, Metairie Bank has been rock solid - as is their commitment to its customers and the community. Over the years, Metairie Bank has been proud to lend a helping hand to worthy organizations, including Each One Save One, Junior Achievement, Youth Service Bureau, Jefferson Beautification Inc., American Heart Association, Children's Hospital, Crime Stoppers, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, and NOLA Gold Rugby.

###

Metairie Bank, the Bank of Personal Service, was founded in 1947. With total assets over $617 million it is the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish, and serves the entire Greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, including two banking locations on the Northshore, in Mandeville and Covington, as well as a full-service remote ATM in Covington.

John P. LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer

(504) 832-5601; jleblanc@metairiebank.com

Michael A. Gennaro, President

(504) 832-5660; mgennaro@metairiebank.com

Todd Rauch, Chief Financial Officer

(504) 832-5642; trauch@metairiebank.com