Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MBT Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBKL   US55281E1038

MBT BANCSHARES, INC.

(MBKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MBT Bancshares : Partnered with BluePrint Investment Fund to Bring Affordable Housing to Low-Income Families.

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Metairie Bank is proud to sponsor a grant for the benefit of Blueprint Investment Fund that will bring affordable housing to low-income families.

This grant will expedite the construction of 15 building projects, providing housing for 30 families in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans.

We are celebrating 75 years of serving our community!

Disclaimer

Metairie Bank & Trust Company published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MBT BANCSHARES, INC.
10:32aMBT BANCSHARES : Partnered with BluePrint Investment Fund to Bring Affordable Housing to L..
PU
2021MBT Bancshares, Inc. announced that it has received $18 million in funding
CI
2021MBT BANCSHARES : Customer Alert on IRS Reporting Proposal
PU
2021MBT BANCSHARES : 2021 Monster Mash Presented by Metairie Bank Northshore
PU
2021MBT Bancshares, Inc. agreed to acquire Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Blooming Pra..
CI
2019MBT Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
2018Metairie Bank & Trust Company will Change its Name to MBT Bancshares, Inc
CI
2016Metairie Bank & Trust Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19,0 M - -
Net income 2020 3,56 M - -
Net cash 2020 73,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 51,3 M 51,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MBT BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
MBT Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ron E. Samford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer
Richard C. Stanley Chairman
Reginald H. Smith Director
Christopher E. Dodge Director