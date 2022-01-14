MBT Bancshares : Partnered with BluePrint Investment Fund to Bring Affordable Housing to Low-Income Families.

Metairie Bank is proud to sponsor a grant for the benefit of Blueprint Investment Fund that will bring affordable housing to low-income families.
This grant will expedite the construction of 15 building projects, providing housing for 30 families in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans.
We are celebrating 75 years of serving our community!
