MC Endeavors : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

DocuSign Envelope ID: C5337149-CD5D-4258-94F6-FE4CE93FD9BF ALPHA ADVOCATE LAW GROUP PC. 11432 South Street Suite 373, Cerritos, CA 90703. TEL: 562-219-0089. FAX: 562-456-3016. EMAIL: Alphaadvocatelaw@gmail.com August 26, 2022. OTC Markets Group, Inc. 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, NY 10282 Re: Legal Opinion, Adequate Current Information, Continuing Disclosure Obligations of MC Endeavors, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Issuer") for the Annual Report for Period Ending 12/31/2021. Ladies and Gentlemen: This office has been engaged by MC Endeavors, Inc. a Nevada corporation, (the "Issuer") its general and securities counsel for matters including, but not limited to, the preparation of this opinion. This opinion may be posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the general public. OTC Markets Group, Inc. may rely on this opinion in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This letter covers the laws of the United States and does not depend on another law firm's opinion or letter. The subject matter of this letter covers the jurisdiction of the State of Nevada (the Issuer's state of incorporation) and the laws of the United States. Attorney Udo Ekekeulu (hereinafter referred to as Counsel) is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission without prohibition. Counsel is licensed in the State of California and is a resident of the State of California. Counsel is current in her membership requirements for the State of California. Counsel is currently not, and has not within the past five years, been the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, (FINRA) or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. Counsel is also currently not, and has not within the past five years, been suspended or barred from practicing in any jurisdiction. She has not been charged in a civil or criminal case. A representative of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements in accordance with GAAP, under the supervision of the CEO and is unaudited. MSMY. _ Current information for annual reports for periods ending 12/31/2021. Page 1 of 7

DocuSign Envelope ID: C5337149-CD5D-4258-94F6-FE4CE93FD9BF ALPHA ADVOCATE LAW GROUP PC. 11432 South Street Suite 373, Cerritos, CA 90703. TEL: 562-219-0089. FAX: 562-456-3016. EMAIL: Alphaadvocatelaw@gmail.com Counsel is not an employee of the Issuer and Counsel has received no shares of the Issuer's stock in payment for Counsel's services. Furthermore, Counsel does not have any current agreements to receive, whether now or in the future, any shares of Issuer common stock as compensation for preparation of this opinion or for any other services. Counsel does not own, directly or beneficially, any shares of the Issuer's Securities. Counsel has been retained by the Issuer for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. Counsel has examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as counsel considers necessary or appropriate for the purposes of rendering this letter. For purposes of this opinion counsel has reviewed the Articles of Incorporation and Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation of the Issuer, Corporate By-Laws, Information, as defined below And such other corporate records as were necessary and provided by management for purposes of this letter, including press releases and past and current financial statements and have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as counsel considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering the letter. We have (i) personally interviewed via phone conference the management and director(s) of the Company, more specifically Steven Mazurek, who is the CEO, and owner of 5% or greater of the outstanding stock, (ii) reviewed the annual report ended December 31, 2021 and filed with the OTC disclosure News Service on www.OTCmarkets.com and posted on August 25, 2022, and (iii) discussed the information with management and the director(s) of the Company. To the best of our knowledge, after inquiry of management specifically CEO and Director, Steven Mazurek, neither the Issuer, the 5% holders of securities of the Company, nor the corporate counsel are currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities laws. There is a family relationship between CEO Steven Mazurek and CMO Ashley Mazurek, as they are married as husband and wife. The company has not received any request for information or inquiries of any kind from the SEC or FINRA and are unaware of any request or inquiries from the SEC or FINRA since December 31, 2018. There are no pending corporate actions. MSMY. _ Current information for annual reports for periods ending 12/31/2021. Page 2 of 7

DocuSign Envelope ID: C5337149-CD5D-4258-94F6-FE4CE93FD9BF ALPHA ADVOCATE LAW GROUP PC. 11432 South Street Suite 373, Cerritos, CA 90703. TEL: 562-219-0089. FAX: 562-456-3016. EMAIL: Alphaadvocatelaw@gmail.com The opinion and conclusions herein are based upon documentation and facts made available by the Issuer and are based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. All such information is believed to be true and such sources of information are believed to be reliable. As to matters of fact, counsel relied on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Issuer and other sources, and believed such information to be true and such sources of information are believed to be reliable. If the facts and information in all such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion shall be null and void. We may rely on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Company and we believe that these sources are reliable. In rendering this letter, we have examined the following: 1. Corporate records and other documents of the company. Financial documents including: Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, Statement of Cash Flows, Consolidated Statements of Stockholder's Deficiency (Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity) and notes to the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, Statement of Cash Flows, Consolidated Statements of Stockholder's Deficiency (Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity) and notes to the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2021, We may rely on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Company and we believe that these sources are reliable. The financial documents were prepared by the CFO D'undre Byrd and the CEO Steven Mazurek. CFO D'undre ("Dre") Byrd and the CEO Steven Mazurek. Mr Bryd's qualifications include education from Arizona State University, as well as over 13 years in the accounting and Financial industry. Mr. Byrd has a robust that spans both through the public and private sectors in hospitality, Medical care, web-hosting, software/hardware, real estate and manufacturing. These experiences have required varying degrees of expertise in the preparation and finalization of financial documents. Representations made to us by the CEO and director of the Company which we deem as reliable. MSMY. _ Current information for annual reports for periods ending 12/31/2021. Page 3 of 7

DocuSign Envelope ID: C5337149-CD5D-4258-94F6-FE4CE93FD9BF ALPHA ADVOCATE LAW GROUP PC. 11432 South Street Suite 373, Cerritos, CA 90703. TEL: 562-219-0089. FAX: 562-456-3016. EMAIL: Alphaadvocatelaw@gmail.com Review of the Shareholders' list provided by the Company's transfer agent: Action Stock Transfer, 2469 E Fort Union Blvd #214, Salt Lake City, UT 84121, 801-274-1088, indicating the shares outstanding and confirming that Action Stock Transfer is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This letter is governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the Legal Opinion Accord (the "Accord") of the American Bar Association Section of Business Law (1991). Therefore, it is subject to a number of qualifications, exceptions, definitions, limitation on coverage, and other limitations, all as more particularly described in the Accord, and this letter should be read in conjunction therewith. The law relevant to the opinions expressed herein is limited to the laws of the United States of America. Adequacy of Public Information Based upon the foregoing and subject to the qualifications hereinafter set forth, we are of the opinion that the initial Company Information and Disclosure Statement: constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the securities of the Issuer and "is publicly available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933; includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"); complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which is available at: http://www.otcmarkets.com/content/doc/DisclosureGuidelines.pdf; has been posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service; and Action Stock Transfer is registered under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The Company currently does not meet the definition of a shell corporation, as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. MSMY. _ Current information for annual reports for periods ending 12/31/2021. Page 4 of 7