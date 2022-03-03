Log in
    MC   TH4625010004

MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MC)
  Report
MC Public : Notification of a Decrease in Paid-up Capital

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:12:46
Headline
Notification of a Decrease in Paid-up Capital
Symbol
MC
Source
MC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MC Group pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 095 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2022 496 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 7 207 M 222 M 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,10 THB
Average target price 11,68 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Richard Amatawiwat Chief Executive Officer
Piya Oranriksuphak Chief Financial & Accounting Officer & IR Contact
Kaisri Nuengsigkapian Chairman
Nopadol Tangdenchai Chief Information Technology Officer
Supasak Chirasavinuprapand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.55%222
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.24%350 220
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-19.43%139 339
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-19.68%73 388
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.26%72 068
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED2.91%41 602