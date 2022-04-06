Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MC Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCM   AU000000MCM9

MC MINING LIMITED

(MCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MC Mining : Application for quotation of securities - MCM

04/06/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

MC MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MCM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

38,363,909

06/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity MC MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code MCM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 6/4/2022

Registration number 008905388

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 01-Feb-2022 16:38

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - MCM

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description MCM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 6/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 38,363,909

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

ZAR - Rand

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

ZAR 1.20000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MC Mining Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MC MINING LIMITED
03/14MC MINING : Half-Year Results For Period Ending 31 December 2021
PU
03/14MC MINING : Interim reviewed financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/14BOOKLET : Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (PDF - 1.08MB)
PU
03/14ANNOUNCEMENT : Half-year results for period ending 31 December 2021 (PDF - 295KB)
PU
03/14MC MINING : MCM Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/14MC Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14MC Mining Limited Announces Production Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/14MC MINING LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
03/11MC Mining Chairman Quits; Interim Chairman Named
MT
03/11MC MINING : Resignation of Non-Executive Chairman
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart MC MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MC Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sebastiano Randazzo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khomotso Brian Mosehla Chairman
Andrew David Mifflin Independent Non-Executive Director
An Chee Sin Non-Executive Director
He Zhen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MC MINING LIMITED22.34%14
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED39.50%87 527
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.92%25 080
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED58.39%24 156
COAL INDIA LIMITED28.55%15 342
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED31.56%14 725