MC Mining : MCM Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $USD'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (4,120) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing (1) activities) (item 2.1(d)) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (4,121) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 3,068 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) 316 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 3,384 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by 0.82 item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: Net operating cash flows will improve with the sale of the 37,703 tonnes of export quality coal on hand at the end of the reporting quarter.

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: The Group anticipates that the funding of the operations will originate from the sale of coal on the export market. The Group has secured access to export markets through the Coal Sales & Marketing Agreement announced on 28 July 2022.

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: Yes - refer 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above.

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.