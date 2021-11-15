MC Mining : MCM Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Bernard Pryor, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 3.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election, be re-elected as a Director."

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Khomotso Mosehla, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 3.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election, be re-elected as a Director."

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 as set out in the Directors' Report."

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding resolution:

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021, and the reports of the Directors and the auditor.

"That Mr Junchao Liu, being an eligible candidate in accordance with clause 3.5 of the Constitution, and Listing Rule 14.4, be elected as a Director."

Item 6, Resolution 5, Approval of 7.1A Mandate

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A

and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10%of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms

and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Item 7, Resolution 6: Approval of Performance Rights Plan

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 13(b)), sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Company's Performance Rights Plan, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement, and for the issue a maximum of 23,162,933 securities under that Plan for the period of three years from the date of approval.

Item 8, Resolution 7: Removal of Auditor

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, pursuant to section 329 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the removal of Pricewaterhouse Coopers as the current auditor of the Company effective from the close of the Meeting."

Item 9, Resolution 8 - Appointment of Auditor to replace Auditor removed from office

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, pursuant to section 327D of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the appointment of Mazars Audit (Qld) Pty Limited

