MC Mining : MCM Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
ABN 98 008 905 388
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING ANDEXPLANATORY
STATEMENT
Date of Meeting
14 December 2021
Time of Meeting
10 a.m. (London time)
Place of Meeting
This Meeting will be held exclusively as a virtual meeting by way of a live webcast. Details on how to attend this meeting are included within.
A Proxy Form is enclosed
Please read this Notice and Explanatory Statement carefully.
If you are unable to attend the Meeting please complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions.
Contents Page
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Business of the Meeting
Voting Procedures
Explanatory Statement
Glossary
Schedules
Sample Proxy Forms
MC Mining Limited
ABN 98 008 905 388
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DETAILS OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting will be held on:
Date & Time: Tuesday, 14 December 2021 10.00am London Time
Venue:
Virtual (see below)
As a result of the potential health risks and various Governments' restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not be holding a physical Meeting for the 2021 year.
The Meeting will be made accessible to Shareholders via a live webcast with a process that will allow Shareholders to ask questions in relation to the business of the Meeting.
Your vote is important
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
Questions
Shareholders may submit questions to the Company in advance of the Meeting. Questions must be submitted via email to the Company Secretary at tonyb@endeavourcorp.com.au
Questions must be received no later than 5.00pm (London time) on 7 December 2021.
Responses to all valid questions will be lodged on the Announcements Platform on the various markets, namely the ASX, AIM and the JSE.
Shareholders will also have the opportunity to submit questions during
the meeting in respect to the formal business to be conducted at the meeting.
Webcast
To facilitate an orderly and secure Meeting, Shareholders must register their attendance with the Company by 10:00am (London time) on 13 December 2021, the day prior to the Meeting by emailing the Company Secretary at tonyb@endeavourcorp.com.auand including your Holder Name, Address and HIN or SRN.
The Company will then provide you via return email with the access details and password to participate in the Meeting via the live webinar facility.
If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for holding or conducting the Meeting, we will make further information available via the various markets and on our website.
Other
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 8:00am (London time) on 12 December 2021.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9316 9100.
Dated: 12 November 2021
By order of the Board
Tony Bevan
Company Secretary
MC Mining Limited
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
Item 1: Annual financial report
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021, and the reports of the Directors and the auditor.
Item 2, Resolution 1: Non-binding resolution to adopt Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 as set out in the Directors' Report."
Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Item 3, Resolution 2: Re-election of Director - Khomotso Mosehla
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Khomotso Mosehla, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 3.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election, be re-elected as a Director."
Item 4, Resolution 3: Re-election of Director - Bernard Pryor
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Bernard Pryor, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 3.6 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re- election, be re-elected as a Director."
Item 5, Resolution 4: Election of Director - Junchao Liu
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Junchao Liu, being an eligible candidate in accordance with clause 3.5 of the Constitution, and Listing Rule 14.4, be elected as a Director."
Item 6, Resolution 5, Approval of 7.1A Mandate
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A
and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10%of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms
and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 7, Resolution 6: Approval of Performance Rights Plan
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 13(b)), sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Company's Performance Rights Plan, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement, and for the issue a maximum of 23,162,933 securities under that Plan for the period of three years from the date of approval.
Item 8, Resolution 7: Removal of Auditor
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, pursuant to section 329 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the removal of Pricewaterhouse Coopers as the current auditor of the Company effective from the close of the Meeting."
Item 9, Resolution 8 - Appointment of Auditor to replace Auditor removed from office
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, pursuant to section 327D of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the appointment of Mazars Audit (Qld) Pty Limited
as auditor of the Company effective from the close of the Meeting."
Item 10, Resolution 9: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Sebastiano Randazzo
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolution 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Sebastiano Randazzo (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 11, Resolution 10: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Bernard Pryor
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolutions 3 and 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Bernard Pryor (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 12, Resolution 11: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Khomotso Mosehla
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolutions 2 and 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Khomotso Mosehla (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 13, Resolution 12: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - An Chee Sin
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolution 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to An Chee Sin (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 14, Resolution 13: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Brian He Zhen
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolution 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Brian He Zhen (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 15, Resolution 14: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Junchao Liu
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolutions 4 and 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Junchao Liu (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 15, Resolution 15: Grant of Incentive Performance Rights to Director - Andrew Mifflin
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to the passing of Resolution 6, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Andrew Mifflin (or their nominee) under the Incentive Performance Rights Plan on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Item 17, Resolution 16: Grant of Performance Rights to Director - Sebastiano Randazzo
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to grant Performance Rights to Executive Director Mr Sebastiano Randazzo, to a value of ZAR 4,780,800 and either issue or transfer ordinary shares in the Company to Mr Randazzo (or their nominee) upon the vesting and exercise of those Performance Rights, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Performance Rights Plan, subject to the passing of Resolution 6 and as set out in the Explanatory Statement."
